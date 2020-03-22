Mini Mathur Backs Kanika Kapoor, Says 'she Was Irresponsible But Not Criminal'

Television host and actor Mini Mathur took to her Twitter account to stand up for Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor who has been tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection. The Baby Doll hitmaker had allegedly been booked for negligence by police authorities in Lucknow as the singer stirred controversy with her social activities post her return from London. Mini, through her tweet, compared the FIRs registered against Kanika to a witch-hunt where she is being blamed for the mass hysteria amid the novel coronavirus outbreak in the country.

I don’t know @TheKanikakapoor personally. But why would anyone put her kids & parents to risk KNOWINGLY?

Do I think she was irresponsible & ill informed?

YES.

Is she criminal & Immoral ? NO.

The FIR is like a witch-hunt !

Be compassionate. She is ill. — Mini Mathur (@minimathur) March 21, 2020

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor who had attended several gatherings in Lucknow and tested positive for coronavirus had been booked for negligence and disobedience to the order issued by the government authorities.

"An FIR was lodged at the Sarojini Nagar police station under IPC Sections 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease danger­ous to life), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant),", said Police Commissioner Surjit Pandey.

Kanika Kapoor tests positive

Kanika Kapoor announced her diagnosis through her social media account on Friday. She has been admitted and quarantined at the King George's Medical University (KGMU) hospital in Lucknow. Kanika travelled to London recently and arrived in India about two weeks ago. According to reports, she also did not inform authorities about her travel history and also managed to escape the screening at Lucknow airport, though the singer has denied the claims.

