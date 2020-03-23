Here Are 6 Developments Post Kanika Kapoor's Coronavirus Diagnosis; Read

Last week, on March 20, 2020, acclaimed Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor was diagnosed with novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), making her the first Indian celebrity to be infected by the virus.

Kanika Kapoor was tested for the virus after she returned to Lucknow from the UK. However, the singer quickly became the centre of a controversy after reports emerged that she had hidden her travel history from the authorities. Here is a timeline of all the controversies that occurred after Kanika Kapoor was diagnosed with coronavirus.

A quick timeline of Kanika Kapoor's Coronavirus controversy

Kanika Kapoor allegedly hosted a party

Several news outlets recently reported that Kanika Kapoor held a huge party after returning to India. This party was allegedly held before the singer was diagnosed with Coronavirus. This news quickly went viral and many netizens started to slam Kanika Kapoor for being 'irresponsible'.

However, the singer responded to these allegations and denied throwing a party. She also stated that she only attended a small gathering. Kanika Kapoor even revealed the names of other guests present at the party.

Accused of hiding travel history

After Kanika Kapoor was diagnosed with Coronavirus, multiple news agencies reported that she had kept her travel history a secret from authorities. Soon, Narendra Kumar Agarwal, Lucknow's Chief Medical Officer (CMO), filed an FIR against Kanika Kapoor for her alleged negligence. A total of three separate FIRs were filed against the singer at the Hazratganj Police Station, Gomti Nagar Police Station, and Sarojini Nagar Police Station respectively.

Kanika Kapoor allegedly stayed in the same hotel as South Africa cricket team

After Kanika Kapoor's diagnosis, authorities tried to track her past activities in India as well as the UK. During their investigation, they reportedly discovered that she was staying in the same hotel as the South African cricket team. The reports also claimed that she came in contact with numerous people during her stay in the hotel. This information was provided to a news organisation by a source who was a surveillance officer for the case.

Celebs and politicians who attended the party go into self-quarantine

The party that Kanika Kapoor attended also included several popular stars and Lucknow politicians. Uttar Pradesh's (UP) former Chief Minister, Vasundhara Raje, and his son, Dushyant, are now in self-quarantine as they also attended the party. Even UP's Health Minister is currently in quarantine at home and is awaiting his test results.

'Being treated like a criminal'

During an interview with a news portal, Kanika Kapoor started to complain about her treatment at The Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS). She stated that she was there since 11 AM and that she was not getting enough food and water. The singer then complained about the hospital's service, the food, and how dirty the room was. Kanika Kapoor claimed that she was being treated like a criminal for no fault of her own.

'Kanika Kapoor Must Co-operate As A Patient, Not Throw Tantrums Of A Star,' says SGPGIMS's director

After reading the report about Kanika Kapoor's treatment at SGPGIMS, the hospital's director, Dr. RK Dhiman, shared an official statement where he admonished the singer for her tantrums. The director claimed that Kanika Kapoor was being provided with the best that was possible in a hospital. He then asked her to co-operate as a patient and not throw tantrums like a star. He revealed that she was being provided with a gluten-free diet from the hospital kitchen and that she needed to co-operate with the hospital to help herself.

