Kanika Kapoor's Uncle And His Family Test Negative For COVID-19 After Socialising With Her

Singer Kanika Kapoor was recently tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is currently in isolation. Reports started doing rounds that the singer visited places and events while she was infected with Covid-19. As per reports, the cops are trying to trace the people that she met before getting diagnosed.

As per a recent report, it was stated that Kanika Kapoor attended her uncle’s house-warming party in Kanpur where she met over 50 guests during the party. Reports of the samples that were collected from the guests at the party stated that her uncle and his family, who were a part of the 11 people present at the party, tested negative for Covid-19.

It was also said that her family had raised questions about her initial reports and then the singer was again tested for the novel coronavirus when she was tested positive. As per reports, the singer is at Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences and is said to be in a steady condition.

Also read | Kanika Kapoor's 'missing' Friend Who Was With Her At Hotel Found; Health Report Surfaces

Kanika Kapoor shares a post

Kanika Kapoor also took to Instagram to share the same as she wrote a note on how she detected the virus and her current situation. The singer posted a picture of the earth wearing a mask while the other picture shows a selfie of Kanika Kapoor herself.

Also read | "Kanika Kapoor Recorded A Song With Me Before Flying To London," Reveals Bappi Lahiri

In the note, she revealed that she had signs of flu for the past few days and when she got herself tested the results showed positive for coronavirus. She also said that she and her family are in complete quarantine and following medical advice. She also urged fans to stay safe and take safety precautions given by the government and health departments.

Also read | Kanika Kapoor Tests Positive Again After Family Raised Concerns With Initial Test Reports

Also read | Here Are 6 Developments Post Kanika Kapoor's Coronavirus Diagnosis; Read

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.