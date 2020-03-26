Kanika Kapoor Deletes Her "positive For COVID-19" Post As She Gets Treated For Coronavirus

Singer Kanika Kapoor has reportedly deleted her Instagram post where she revealed that she has been tested positive for Coronavirus. In her now-deleted post, Kanika Kapoor had detailed her symptoms regarding COVID-19.

Kanika deletes post of being tested COVID-19 positive

The novel Coronavirus has caused severe panic across the globe. Thousands of people have already succumbed to the COVID-19 virus and many are testing positive for it every day. Even the global entertainment industry has taken a major hit because of Coronavirus. Many Hollywood and international celebrities have tested positive for Coronavirus.

Also read | Taapsee Pannu Reacts To Kanika Kapoor Controversy, Says “both Sides Have Their Own Points"

Singer Kanika Kapoor was one of the first Bollywood celebrities to be tested positive for Coronavirus. The Baby Doll singer revealed her diagnosis in a lengthy Instagram post. But now, Kanika Kapoor has deleted this post from her official Instagram handle.

For those of you who are not aware of this, Kanika Kapoor had detailed her Coronavirus diagnosis in this post. She had written, “Hello everyone, for the past 4 days I have had sings of flu. I got myself tested and it positive for COVID-19. My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward. Contact mapping of people I have been in touch with is underway as well.”

Also read | Fact-Check: Did Kanika Kapoor Meet Prince Charles? Pictures Trigger Speculation

In her now-deleted Instagram post, Kanika Kapoor had also urged her fans to take necessary precautions to avoid getting infected. She had written, “At this stage, I would to like to urge you all to practice self-isolation and get tested if you have the signs.” She continued and stated, “I am feeling ok, like a normal flu and mild fever, however we need to be sensible citizens at this time and think of all around us.”

The Baby Doll singer is reportedly seeking treatment for Coronavirus in Lucknow. This treatment is taking place at Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Instiute of Medical Sciences. Take a look at Kanika Kapoor's now-deleted post here.

Also read | Singer Kanika Kapoor Tests Positive For Coronavirus For 3rd Time, Friend Tests Negative

Also read | Kanika Kapoor's Uncle And His Family Test Negative For COVID-19 After Socialising With Her

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.