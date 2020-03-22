Kanika Kapoor's Lucknow Hotel Party Overlapped With Team South Africa's Stay There: Report

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor has been in the news for attending a party in Lucknow after returning from London despite the government making it mandatory for those traveling and returning to India to quarantine themselves due to the outbreak of COVID-19. Kanika became the first high-profile name in India to test positive for the COVID-19. The singer took to Instagram on Friday to confirm it after reports had surfaced earlier in the day. She claimed she developed symptoms four days ago, after her return home, reportedly from London, 10 days ago. Now, to add to the panic caused by her having met with several hundred people, including politicians like Jitin Prasada and Vasundhara Raje, it has emerged that the same hotel where she stayed had also hosted the South African cricket team during their incomplete recent tour to India.

Coincidence?

As per various reports, the 'Baby Doll' singer stayed in the same five-star hotel in Lucknow as the South African cricket team who were in the country for the three-match bilateral ODI series against India. The series was canceled due to coronavirus care and has now been rescheduled at a later date.

The reports confirm that the 'Chittiyan Kalaiyan' singer was living there at a time when the South African team was staying in the hotel for the ODI match (2nd ODI) which eventually was called off.

The Controversy

Even though Kanika Kapoor had added that she and her family were in quarantine and that she was absolutely alright, things became more complicated when it was reported that she had ‘hid her travel history’ and hid at an airport washroom. Later, reports of her attending parties spread like wildfire, with even photos surfacing of it with numerous politicians. Vasundhara Raje and Dushyant Singh were among those who went into self-quarantine after being a part of the same party but have tested negative for COVID-19.

Kanika denied attending parties involving 400 people and said she had only attended small gatherings. She denied hiding her travel history or hiding in the airport washroom. As cases were filed against the Baby Doll artist, she also rued about treated like a ‘criminal.’

