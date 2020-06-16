Kannada Actor Shubha Poonja All Set To Have A Grand Wedding Ceremony After Lockdown

Amid the Covid-19 lockdown, many celebrities have broken the news about taking their relationships to the next level or revealing their marriage plans. The recent one to join the list is Kannada Actor Shubha Poonja. The actor is also set to tie the knot with her boyfriend in December.

Kannada actress Shubha Poonja to get married in December

Shubha Poonja has announced that she is all set to marry her entrepreneur boyfriend Sumanth Billava in December. The actor mentioned that she’s looking forward to a grand ceremony if the situation allows. In a recent interview, the actor revealed that everyone will be invited to the wedding which is happening in December. She hopes to keep a grand affair if the situation allows. Shubha Poonja revealed that she wants people to come to her wedding and bless her.

The actor later went to reveal how she met her boyfriend during an event. According to her, they instantly connected and after dating for a couple of years, they decided to seek permission from their family members to get married. Shubha Poonja shared this news on her Instagram account and also shared a few pictures with her boyfriend.

In the caption, she made a big announcement about her wedding. She wrote, “Sharing with you all the pics of the man who I'm going to get married to... Sumanth Billava.I know I'm sharing it a day late .... but here it is ... and will be getting married after the lockdown probably in December." (sic)

Professionally, Shubha Poonja will be making her debut in producing films. After the lockdown, apart from her wedding, the actor will also kick start the post-production of her film Tridevi. Apart from producing the film, the actor will also be starring in the film as an actor. The film is supposed to release in multiple languages.

The actor will also be seen in the film Rhymes, which is set to release after the lockdown. Shubha Poonja will be seen as a television reporter in the film. The actor shared a teaser of the film on her Instagram account also revealing that her character in Rhymes is different from her previous roles. The crime film also includes an ensemble cast of actors like Ajith Jayaraj, Mimicry Gopi, and Abhinaya in pivotal roles. The crime film is about a high-profile case and the teaser has already created a frenzy amongst the fans.

