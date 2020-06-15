Kichcha Sudeep's New Film 'Phantom' Will Be The First Kannada Movie To Resume Filming

As the lockdown rules are getting eased off in many states in the country, this is positively affecting the shootings for films that had been temporarily stopped. Kichcha Sudeep's upcoming film Phantom is the first mainstream Kannada film that will start shooting as soon as July 1. Reportedly, sets for the movie will be erected on 15 June onwards.

Kichcha Sudeep's upcoming film Phantom is going to be the first Kannada movie that will begin filming post-lockdown. Manjunath Gowda, the producer of the film, in an interview with a media outlet, delved into details about how this would go. He started by saying that the decision to start filming was taken unanimously by the actors, crew, production team and everyone involved after the government had given green light to continue filming. He also mentioned that the entire crew will be in institutional quarantine for seven days, from June 21, which will help prevent the spread of the virus.

The film will strictly adhere to shooting rules led by the government

Manjunath Gowda talked about how they would strictly adhere to every rule laid down by the government when they resume filming. They will have doctors and 2 nurses on the set and will figure out a way to keep only the required amount of crew for the shoot on specific days. Everyone who does small jobs like make-up, lights, adjustments and more will be sent back as soon as their work gets done.

Actor Kichcha Sudeep will be seen sporting and flaunting his six-pack abs in the film. He also took to his Instagram to share a few pictures. His personal trainer mentioned in an interview with a portal that Sudeep is very focused and has great dedication. the trainer added that the actor is also one of the fittest ones in the Kannada film industry.

The actor who was seen in Dabangg 3 in a negative role had to lose weight to play that character. Reportedly, he was extremely dedicated towards his health, even when he needs to keep fluctuating it due to his work.

