Chiranjeevi Sarja's Funeral: Kannada Actor Laid To Rest At Brother Dhruva's Farmhouse

Kannada film actor Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away on Sunday aged 39. The actor’s funeral was held at his brother Dhruva’s farmhouse in the Kanakpura road, Bengaluru. The last rites were performed in the presence of family and friends. Chiranjeevi’s final journey was telecast live on television by various media portals and numerous fans witnessed it.

Final Rites took place at Dhruva's farmhouse

It has been reported by a media portal that first, there was some confusion regarding where the cremation would be held. The family was of the opinion that the last rites be performed at their native place in Tumakuru district. However, later it was decided that as Dhruva’s farmhouse was one of the favourite places for Chiranjeevi to relax, the family decided to perform his final rites there instead.

Chiranjeevi died of a heart attack

On Sunday, Chiranjeevi suffered a massive heart attack and took his last breath at the Apollo Hospital in Jayanagar. Fans and public were allowed to pay homage to the deceased at his residence in Basarvangudi after medical examination. Reportedly, people were asked to practice social distancing and thousands of fans paid their homage to the actor.

Celebrities pay respects after Chiranjeevi Sarja's death

Moreover, people from the film fraternity also paid their homage to the actor one last time. Those celebrities included Shivaraj Kumar, Raghavendra Rajkumar, Puneeth Rajkumar, Upendra, Kiccha Sudeep, Darshan, Prajwal Devaraj, Sadhu Kokila, Chethan, Tara, Sudharani, Rockline Venkatesh, Munirathna, Gurukiran among others. DK Shivakumar and HD Kumaraswamy also paid a visit to the actor. Apart from this actor, Prithviraj took to social media and expressed how deeply saddened they are with the tragic news.

Absolutely devastated to hear about the sudden demise of Chiranjeevi Sarja. I pray Meghna and the whole family finds strength to tide through this shock and sorrow. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/z5FJ03Ahcm — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) June 7, 2020

This breaks my heart.. Like really.. This news breaks my heart. This is too early. Rest in peace @chirusarja .. I am out of words. — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) June 7, 2020

Chiranjeevi is the grandson of actor Shakti Prasad and nephew of Arjun Sarja, who is known for his work in Kannada and other film industries. Chiranjeevi is the brother of Dhruva Sarja, who is also an actor. Chiranjeevi Sarja is survived by wife Meghana Raj who is also an actor and is expecting their first child in a few months.

Chiranjeevi had started his acting career in the year 2009 with the film Vayuputra in which he portrayed the character of Balu. The actor has done over 20 films and had a few projects lined up his way. The films included Rajamarthanda and April.

