Kapil Dev ‘worried’ About How The Story Of ’83 Will Turn Out

The upcoming Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone starrer ’83 revolves around Kapil Dev’s journey in cricket and the iconic 1983 World Cup win. The film is one of the most anticipated projects of 2020. Many fans are excited about the film, including former cricketer Kapil Dev.

Kapil Dev talks about ‘83

Ranveer Singh plays the lead role in the film and reprises Kapil Dev’s character in ’83. When asked about how it feels that the major focus will be on his character, Kapil Dev replied that he hopes that is not the case. He also said how their World Cup win was a team effort and not an individual win. He went on to say that even though he was the captain, every team members’ individual efforts are what amounts to the final win.

While talking about the meetings he had with the makers of ’83, Kapil Dev said that most of his work included sitting and giving away the information to them to draft the story. He also said that it is difficult to anticipate what the end result will be. Kapil Dev also said that he trusts the makers with the story to be made smartly.

Kapil Dev also said that when he heard the story of ’83 for the first time, he was sceptical as to how they will show the story on the big screen. He talked about how there are so many important things to keep in mind while making a film on such a subject. However, he still hopes that the result will be “ok”.

The veteran cricketer also trained Ranveer Singh for his part in the film. In addition to this, the entire team of ’83 was trained by the then winning team including Balwinder Sandhu and Yashpal Sharma. The film is being bankrolled by Madhu Mantena, Vishnu Induri and Kabir, and presented by Reliance Entertainment. ’83 is all set to release on April 10, 2019.

