Kapil Dev Concerned By Ranveer Singh's Practice For His Role In '83; Here's Why

Kapil Dev turned 61 on January 6, 2020. The former cricketer who is celebrating his 61st birthday this year has another reason to celebrate it as one of the most awaited movies, ’83, is expected to release in 2020. It will be a movie that will depict how India won the 1983 Cricket World Cup. The team was led by Kapil Dev and the movie will be releasing on April 10, 2020. On the day of his birthday, Kapil Dev had a few things to share about Ranveer Singh. Here is what he had to say:

Kapil Dev on Ranveer Singh practising with him

Kapil Dev spoke about Ranveer Singh who will be portraying him on screen. The actor spoke about the training Ranveer underwent to be like him. Speaking to an entertainment portal, the veteran cricketer said Ranveer used to bowl very hard and used to constantly practice for up to eight hours a day. Ranveer used to do that so he could understand his [Kapil] routine and hard work.

Kapil Dev also said Ranveer used to see him bowl so that he could get the hang of the rhythm required to bowl like him. Kapil Dev also expressed that Ranveer used to practice for eight hours in the day during the peak of summer. After this, Dev expressed his concerns for Ranveer as cricketers also occasionally do not practise so that they can prevent injuries.

Kapil Dev also stated that he was worried about Ranveer’s health. Ranveer was on a diet and was losing weight. He further expressed that Ranveer wanted to work with him [Kapil Dev], and the 10 days they were together Ranveer used to study how he used to bowl and how he used to pronounce and speak.

Kapil Dev also expressed that the film will be special because people don’t know what happens in the dressing room. This upcoming movie will be different and will reveal how the dressing room works. Kapil Dev also added that a lot of things happen at the hotels and at team meetings that will amuse the fans. He ended this talk by saying the movie will be a highlight of how the players then had fun.

'83 also stars Deepika Padukone, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Amrita Puri, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk and Sahil Khattar in significant roles alongside Kapil Dev. The movie is directed by Kabir Khan. It is one of the most awaited movies of 2020.

