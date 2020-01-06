Ranveer Singh Wishes Kapil Dev 'happy Birthday' In A Series Of Lovely Photos

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh will star in 83 portraying former Indian Cricket Team Captain, Kapil Dev. It is one of the most anticipated films of the year and the buzz around it is huge. Kapil Dev celebrates his birthday on January 6. On the occasion of his birthday, Ranveer Singh wished the legendary cricketer. Read to know more.

Ranveer Singh wishes Happy Birthday to Kapil Dev

Cricket icon, Kapil Dev was born on January 6, 1959. He celebrates his 61st birthday today. Soon a film having his character in the lead is set to release. Ranveer Singh who will portray Kapil's role wished him in a special way. Ranveer uploaded several pictures from the sets of the film. It features Ranveer Singh, Kapil Dev and director, Kabir Khan. They are seen having a good time together. In one of the pictures, Kapil is seen teaching Ranveer his iconic, Natraj Shot. See the pictures uploaded by the actor on his social media handle, Instagram.

83 is said to be among the biggest biographical sports drama film in the country. It has an ensemble cast of Ranveer Singh, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Amrita Puri, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani and Sahil Khattar. Deepika Padukone will also make an appearance in the film playing Kapil Dev’s wife.

The story narrates Kapil Dev's journey of life as well as how he became the captain of the India national team and won the 1983 Cricket World Cup. Director Kabir Khan said in an interview with a daily that the team will recreate Kapil’s historic knock of 175 runs against Zimbabwe at Tunbridge stadium. '83 is set to release on April 10, 2020.

