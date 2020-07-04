Kapil Sharma Lashes Out At Troll Who Accused Him Of Not Tweeting For Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput's death has inevitably left a deep void in the industry. Many members of the film fraternity, as well as his die-hard fans, mourned the loss of the actor. But some of the netizens also called out some celebs for remaining silent post the actor's death. Comedian Kapil Sharma is one such celeb who was called upon by an abusive troll for not tweeting anything on Sushant. But not the one to remain silent, Kapil also hit back at his troll with a tweet.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput's Viscera Report Screens Negative, Finds No Toxic Chemicals Or Poison

Kapil Sharma gave a befitting reply to a troll

It all started after a netizen accused Kapil of not tweeting anything about the late actor and also went on to attack him with an abusive tweet in the process. But the Comedy Nights With Kapil star also gave a befitting reply to the nasty troll. Take a look at the tweet.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Details Of YRF Contract Reveal New Information; Read Here

Ab apki bhaasha me! :- gotichand.Mera pichwaada to theek hai, aap kripya apna pichwaade jaisa munh tabhi khole’n jab apke paas uchit kaaran ho 🙏 https://t.co/SzSigzitqF — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) July 4, 2020

Earlier celebs like Kriti Sanon and Asha Negi have been called out too for remaining silent initially after the actor's death. Kriti's sister Nupur Sanon reportedly had come to her sister's defense when she was trolled for not posting anything about her Raabta co-star. While Kriti later went on to share a heart-warming tribute for Sushant, his Pavitra Rishta co-star Asha Negi was also questioned by a user for keeping mum during the late Chhichhore actor's passing away. To this, Asha had hit back at the fan questioning if it is necessary to follow the trend and mention about your state of mind on social media. She further added that a person can choose to grieve in private.

Also Read: Sushant's Friend Reveals 'powerful People' Asked Why They Weren't Invited To Funeral, Read

Sushant Singh Rajput's death

The Kedarnath actor who was 34 years of age, died by suicide at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. No suicide note was recovered from the spot by the police authorities. He was allegedly under stress and depression for some months which resulted in the act of claiming his own life.

Mumbai Police is currently investigating the angle of Sushant allegedly being ousted from films and reportedly ‘boycotted’ by the industry bigwigs. His last screen appearance was the movie, Chhichhore, directed by Nitesh Tiwari. Sushant's last film Dil Bechara featuring Sanjana Sanghi will release on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24, 2020.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.