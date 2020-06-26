Sushant's Friend Reveals 'powerful People' Asked Why They Weren't Invited To Funeral, Read

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has left the entire entertainment industry in a state of shock. Sushant Singh Rajput's body was found in his Bandra home on June 14, 2020. Producer Sandip Ssingh was one of the people who were close to the late actor. Sandip Ssingh recently gave an interview to a news portal where he revealed that he got messages from powerful people asking him why he did not invite them for Sushant Singh Rajput’s funeral. Here is what he had to say about it.

Sandip Ssingh on how people reacted after Sushant Singh Rajput's death

During his interview, Sandip Ssingh said that people created a lot of drama after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and he did not like such things. Sandip Ssingh was about to go take a bath after he came home from Sushant Singh Rajput’s funeral when he got a few phone calls and messages. The people who called and texted him asked him why didn’t he invite them to Sushant Singh Rajput’s funeral. Ssingh claimed that he also got messages saying that they are powerful people and that he did not invite them which shocked him.

Sandip Ssingh on Sushant Singh Rajput's career

He further added that he was hurt with the way media and Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans resorted to playing the blame game post his death. Talking about Sushant Singh Rajput’s career, Sandip Ssingh said that a lot of people are saying that Sushant Singh Rajput lost seven films and are also blaming his relationship status while some people are also saying that he did not have money. Sandip Ssingh dismissed all those rumours calling them assumptions. He also praised Sushant Singh Rajput and said that he was an outsider in Bollywood and he still worked with major production houses.

Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Sandip Ssingh also urged people to pray for Sushant Singh Rajput’s soul. He further advised people to leave Sushant Singh Rajput’s family alone for some time as they are grieving. Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his Bandra apartment on June 14, 2020. His body was found by his house help. No suicide note has been recovered from his house. The police are investigating about Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide.

