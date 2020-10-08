Unseen Pic Of The Day: Kapil Sharma Looks Completely Unrecognisable In This Picture

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon actor Kapil Sharma is among the well-known celebs in the industry. The actor also enjoys a decent amount of fan-following on his respective social media handle. Fans recently came across a throwback picture of the actor from his college days. Fans have also gone all out to comment on all things nice on the post.

Shared by one of the fan pages, Kapil Sharma can be seen posing for the camera holding a trophy in his hand. The actor can be seen all smiles for the camera showing off his winning trophy. In the picture, the actor can be seen sporting a striped brown and white shirt along with a formal pant. He also completed his look with well-oiled hair and a watch on his wrist. Take a look at the post below:

Fans react

The post shared by a fan page also received several likes and comments on the same. Some of the users commented how unrecognisable the actor looks in the picture, while some pondered how decent he looks. One of the users wrote, “Waha kya baat hi ji. Bahut khub”. While the other one wrote, “Smart lag rahe ho Kapil bhaiya”. Check out a few comments below.

On the work front

The new show of Kapil Sharma is set to air on SonyYay. He recently shared a short clip of his upcoming show called The Honey Bunny Show and gave his fans a sneak peek of the fun at the show with the famous characters, Honey and Bunny. Kapil Sharma will be seen essaying several avatars alongside two animated characters, Honey and Bunny. These animated characters are extremely popular with the kids on 'Honey Bunny Ka Jholmaal' and now they're all set to collaborate with Kapil Sharma. The show has been scheduled to release on SonyYay on October 12. In the video shared by the actor, he can be seen getting teased by the two animated characters named Honey and Bunny as he goes on to announce this exciting project. Take a look.

