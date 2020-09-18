Kapil Sharma Shares Adorable Picture With His Cat

Kapil Sharma is known to be quite active on Instagram. The comedian often shares snippets from the sets of his show and moments with his family on the social media platform. Recently, Kapil wished his cat on a special occasion today. Read on to know more about the story.

Kapil Sharma’s Instagram Post

Kapil Sharma's Instagram post was captioned as: ''Happy billi day #cat. The pictures saw Kapil playing with his grey-furry friend. Friends and fans of Kapil dropped some fun comments under the post. Have a look.

Fan reactions to the post

Kapil’s adorable post with Daughter

Kapil recently shared a super cute snap with his little daughter Anayra. The doting father shared his happiness for being blessed with a daughter. His captions read - "For all the things my hands have held, the best by far is you. Thank u god for this beautiful gift''.

Kapil and Ginni Chatrath tied the knot in 2018 December in a ceremony in Jalandhar. The wedding saw their close friends, who are also Kapil’s co-stars in his show, and others from the industry as a part of the guestlist. The two welcomed their firstborn Anayra Sharma on December 10, 2019.

On the work front

Kapil has carved a niche for himself in the industry and is one of the most popular TV personalities in India. He slowly rose to fame after his wins in The Great Indian Laughter Challenge and Comedy Circus, which he won for 6 consecutive seasons. He then started his own show known as Comedy Nights with Kapil which aired for 3 years from 2013 to 2016.

After the show ended, the comedian signed a contract with Sony Entertainment Television and started the season one for The Kapil Sharma Show which ended in 2017. The second season of the show started airing after Kapil renewed his contract with Sony Network in December 2018 and has been going on still. Kapil has also made it to the movies -- he has appeared in two movies so far: Kis Kis ko Pyaar Karoon, which was his debut, and Firangi.

