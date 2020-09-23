Kapil Sharma Shares BTS From His Show's Mahabharat Episode On Twitter, Fans Shower Love

Kapil Sharma recently took to Twitter to share a few throwback snaps from the Mahabharata episode from The Kapil Sharma Show. He also mentioned that he couldn't find any caption for his posts and asked for his fans to help out. Take a look at the BTS pictures on Twitter and also see how fans responded to the post.

BTS photos from Mahabharata episode on TKSS

In the post, fans could spot Kapil Sharma and his cast on a chariot. The comedians were also dressed as Mahabharata characters. The tweet received many responses and 17.1K likes. Take a look:

Yeh lo 😄 naraaz mat hona 🤗 @sumona24 caption apne aap soch lo 🙈 pic.twitter.com/BLx33dL55n — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) September 22, 2020

Kapil Sharma also responded to a BTS photo uploaded by Kiku Sharda. In the BTS pic, the cast of The Kapil Sharma Show was on a chariot again with some quirky expressions and poses. Take a look:

Most fans mentioned that they loved the show in the tweet and other fans added fun caption for his post. One fan mentioned - 'Unjiyaari Nagri , Sab kuch aadha.... Pta nhi kaun ladki , Pta nhi kaun bhrata...! Love this show, rock it bro...' (sic). Another funny caption was - 'Azeem O shaan Shahenshah.... Padhr rhe hai Kapil Sir U look so so Cuteeeeeeeeeeeee' (sic). Take a look:

Azeem O shaan Shahenshah.... Padhr rhe hai😜😜😜😜😜

Kapil Sir U look so so Cuteeeeeeeeeeeee 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😘😘😘😘😘😘 #TheKapilSharmaShow — Yogita Sharma (@Yogitasha) September 22, 2020

Bharat ki hai kahani sadiyon se bhi purani #Mahabharat in #TheKapilSharmaShow

We are excited kapil sir for this episode@KapilSharmaK9 pic.twitter.com/fq7lX2iNce — kapilian prashanth💎 (@kapilianprash99) September 22, 2020

Kapil Sharma also took to his Instagram to share similar posts. In one post, fans could spot the entire cast of the show in the dressing room. Kapil also added a fun caption with the post. His caption read - 'What’s the name of the actor on tv behind? Will like first five correct answers #timepass #bts #lounge #tkss #thekapilsharmashow #behindthescenes #comedy #fun #laughter #weekend #tv #tvshow' (sic). Take a look at the post:

In another post, fans could spot the actor with his The Kapil Sharma Show co-star Sumona Chakravarti. Both the actors were spotted in traditional dress. It seemed like Kapil was trying to explain something to Sumona. The post also had a very funny caption. The caption read: 'Bhoori:- yeh chandu mujhpe line maar raha hai Kappu:- kya ? Maine to usko kapda maarne ko bola tha #tkss #thekapilsharmashow #bts #behindthescenes #comedy #fun #laughter #masti #weekend #family #familytime #tv #tvshow' (sic). The post gained many funny responses. Take a look:

Promo Pic Credit: Kapil Sharma's Instagram

