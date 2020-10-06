Mukesh Khanna Explains Why He Didn't Attend Kapil Sharma Show; Says 'It Is Vulgar & Cheap'

Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna took to his social media handle and slammed the Kapil Sharma Show for content it provides to viewers. The actor explained why did he not join the cast of Mahabharat on the show and wrote that the questions and dialogues delivered on the platform are “vulgar”. He went on to write that the artists on the show “do cheap things” to make people laugh.

Mukesh Khanna explains why he didn't go to The Kapil Sharma Show

The cast of Mahabharat, created by B R Chopra, reunited on The Kapil Sharma Show. However, when Mukesh Khanna, who played a prominent role in the series, did not appear along with the cast on the show, people started wondering why. The actor took to his social media handle and explained why did he not go to the comedy show.

Mukesh Khanna revealed on his Instagram post that he was indeed invited with the cast of Mahabharat but he himself refused to join the show. The actor explained that he is aware that the biggest of the actor also go on the show “but Mukesh Khanna will not go!” He feels that the show is filled with double meaning words that become more vulgar with every moment.

Mukesh Khanna further wrote that men wear women’s clothes and in act cheap things in order to make people laugh. The actor further slammed Aracharna Puran Singh and Navjot Singh Siddhu before her for the job they have on the show. He wrote that they are getting paid to sit there and laugh, even if it is not genuine.

Read Also | 'The Good Place' Filming Location: List Of Locations In LA Where This Show Was Shot

Read Also | Megan Fox Thinks Film 'Jennifer's Body' Failed At The Box Office Due To Her Public Image

Mukesh Khanna also noted an example to show how low the standard of comedy is on the show. The actor stated that when Arun Govil (who played Lord Rama in the show Ramayan) had gone on the show, Kapil had asked him ‘You are taking a bath at the beach and someone from the crowd screams, ‘Hey look, Ram ji also wears VIP underwear! What will you say?’ Mukesh Khanna stated that this was shown on the premiere of the show and Arun Govil being the person he is, he just smiled at the question.

However, Mukesh Khanna revealed that he would have asked Kapil to shut upon being asked such an indecent question. Which is why the actor stated that he decided not to go on the show where such cheap questions are asked in the name of humour. Check out the post here.

Read Also | New On Disney Plus In October 2020: What Is New On Disney Plus Hotstar?

Read Also | 'Hocus Pocus' Cast To Reunite For A Fundraising Event For NYRP; Details Here

Image credits: Mukesh Khanna Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.