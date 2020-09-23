Unseen Pic Of The Day: Kamal Haasan & Amala Akkineni Look Truly Unmissable In This Post

Kamal Haasan and Amala Akkineni are among the well-known actors in the film industry. The duo also enjoys a massive fan-following on their respective social media handle. Fans recently came across an adorable throwback picture of the duo from their film Pushpaka Vimana and have been going all gaga over it. Fans have also gone all out to comment on all things nice on the post.

In the black and white picture, Kamal and Amala can be seen giving a candid pose as they seem to be waiting for someone, looking in one direction. In the post, Kamal can be seen looking all suave as he is dressed in a suit. The actor sported a dark coloured suit and completed the look with a pair of sunglasses and opted for well-gelled hair. Amala, on the other hand, can be seen sporting a black outfit and completed it with a light coloured over-sized shrug. The actor also opted for a sleek hairdo, well-done brows, and bold lips.

Along with the post, the National Film Archive Of India, who shared this picture, went on to describe the picture. The caption read, “Kamal Haasan and #AmalaAkkineni in classic wordless comedy #Pushpak (1987)”. Take a look at the post below.

Seeing this post, fans went all out to comment on all things nice on the post. The post shared by the fan page went on to receive several likes and positive comments. Some of the users went on to comment on the duo’s bond, praising them for their chemistry, while some of them, commented about the film. One of the users wrote, “Classic all-time favourite comedy... I liked her in this movie.” While the other one said, “What a classic silent movie”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

About the film

Released in 1987, the film Pushpaka Vimana starred Kamal Haasan, Amala Akkineni and Tinnu Anand in lead roles. Pushpaka Vimana was helmed by Singeetam Srinivasa Rao and was a silent movie about an unemployed young man. The film garnered praise from fans and viewers for the storyline and acting skills.

On the work front

Kamal Haasan will next be seen in his directorial film Sabaash Naidu alongside Shruti Haasan and B.J. Britt in lead roles. The film has completed its filming process and no other details about the film have been revealed by the cast and crew. Amala, on the other hand, will be seen in Athul Prabhakaran’s To Fall Into Spring alongside Venkat Narayana Murthy and Abri Anthraper in lead roles.

