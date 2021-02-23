Kapil Sharma loses cool on paparazzi at airport while on wheelchair; they claim he abused

Kapil Sharma’s arrival at the airport in a wheelchair made fans express worry for him on Monday. The incident also got ugly as the paparazzi gathered around to click him. While the actor-comedian lost his cool on the media persons, they alleged that he abused them and that his bodyguards pushed him.

Dressed in casual attire and sunglasses, Kapil Sharma was being escorted out of the Mumbai airport on a wheelchair on Monday though one is not yet clear on what happened to him.

In a video, he was seen expressing his displeasure, ‘tum sab saare peeche hato’ (You all move aside) He was also heard pointing out their ‘misbehaviour’.

The paparazzi, however, claimed that he called them ‘ullu ka patha’. One of them went on to write that it was 'not the first time that he had misbehaved with the media.'

The media person also wrote that the 'boydguards started pushing the photographers. He also called us ’ullu ka pattha’ which is condemnable.”

However, they stilll conveyed their best wishes for his recovery.

Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma welcomed his second child, a boy, with Ginni Chatrath, on February 1, as many celebrity couples enjoyed an addition to the family since the turn of the year. He had then shared a statement, "Namaskaar we are blessed with a Baby boy this early morning, by the grace of God Baby n Mother both r fine, thank you so much for all the love, blessings n prayers love you all ginni n kapil #gratitude."

Wishes had poured in for the couple from across the world of entertainment.

The Firangi star also took a break from his The Kapil Sharma Show to welcome the bundle of joy.

The actor-comedy host is set to resume work soon amid reports that his estranged friend and co-star Sunil Grover could return to the show.

Among the other projects in his kitty is a Netflix venture, that he has kept mystery on.

"2020 has been a bumpy ride for everyone around the world and my motive is to make people forget their worries and welcome this new year with love, laughter and positivity," Kapil had said on the project, joking, "I always wanted to be on Netflix but I didn''t have their number."

