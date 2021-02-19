Kapil Sharma Poses For An Aww-dorable Photo With Toddler Anayra And Makes A Comeback On IG

Earlier today, Kapil Sharma had an aww-dorable way of wishing fans "Good Morning" on Instagram with munchkin Anayra Sharma. Kapil, who is currently enjoying his quality time with wife Ginni Chatrath, daughter Anayra and his newborn son after taking a break from The Kapil Sharma Show, gave fans a sneak-peek into his we-time with his baby girl on Instagram as they struck a cute pose for the camera. The comedian-actor shelled out major father-daughter goals for fans and his celebrity pals with his and Anayra's latest picture.

Kapil Sharma's daughter's photo wins netizens' hearts

After staying away from social media for almost a month, Kapil Sharma has finally made a comeback on Instagram with a bang. On Friday morning, i.e. February 19, 2021, the Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon actor gave fans and his friends from the showbiz major baby fever by sharing a cutesy photograph of daughter Anayra Sharma. Kapil took to his Instagram handle to wish everyone a "Good Morning" with a lovely photograph of the toddler waving her hand at the camera.

In the picture, the father-daughter duo flashed their beaming smiles at the camera as the one-year-old posed in a baby pink frock dress while her father sported a solid black tee with full sleeves. Posting the picture on his Instagram handle, the 39-year-old wrote, "Good morning everyone". In no time from sharing, the photograph of Kapil Sharma's daughter caught netizens attention and left them gushing over it.

Check out Kapil Sharma's Instagram post below:

In less than an hour from posting the picture on Instagram, Kapil's post garnered over a whopping 680k likes and more than 6k comments. Not only netizens but the father-daughter duo's captivating smile was also showered with heaps of praise by several celebrities including Neha Kakkar, Mukti Mohan, Bharti Singh, Parmeet Sethi, Kashmera Shah, Mahi Vij and Sumona Chakravarti to name a few. While Mukti commented writing, "Chotu and Kapu partner", Kapil's TKSS co-star Sumona wrote, "Arre arre... Cuteness ki dukaan hai Anayra". Furthermore, Neeti Mohan went on to call the toddler "Mini Ginni (bhabhi)".

Take a look at some more celebrity reactions below:

