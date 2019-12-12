The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Kapil Sharma Celebrates His First Wedding Anniversary With Ginni Chatrath

Television News

Kapil Sharma is celebrating his first wedding anniversary with Ginni on December 12. Read more to know about Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath’s marriage.

Written By Sahil Mirani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath, who have been blessed with a baby girl recently, celebrated their first wedding anniversary on December 12. The actor-comedian took to Twitter and thanked his fans and well-wishers for the love and blessings they showered the Sharma family with. The two got married in 2018 in Jalandhar. Their reception was organised in Mumbai and a good number of A-listers were spotted at the wedding. Read more to know about Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath’s marriage. 

Also Read | Deepika Padukone Confirms Seeing A Pic Of Kapil Sharma's New-born, Says, She's 'adorable'

Also Read | Kapil Sharma’s Close Friend Reveals Details About Ginni's Pregnancy & More

Kapil Sharma's marriage

Last year in November, Kapil announced his wedding with his childhood friend. Kapil took to his Twitter handle to share the invitation for the auspicious event. For those who don't know, Ginni had supported him through his depression phase and also during the time he was battling alcoholism. He made a comeback with his new show and at the end of 2018, the second season of his show was launched. In no time, it was topping the TRP ratings. 

Also Read | Deepika Padukone, Meghna Gulzar All Smiles On The Kapil Sharma Show, See Pics

Also Read | Kapil Sharma And Wife Ginni Chatrath Welcome Baby Girl, See Post

Also Read | Kapil Sharma Announces Birth Of His Daughter; Wishes Pour In From Indian Celebs

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
'OPPN PARTIES INSTIGATING PROTESTS'
WHO IS CURRENTLY US PRESIDENT?
DELHI POLICE REQUESTS PROTESTERS
'WINNING MAKES ME HAPPY': ANAND
ANAND CREDITS TECH FOR CHESS BOOST