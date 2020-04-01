Kapil Sharma Starrer 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon's' Melodious Song List

Kapil Sharma is a nation-wide popular name today. He is a famous Indian stand-up comedian, television producer, actor and host. He is known best for hosting the show, The Kapil Sharma Show. The comedian turned actor started his career’s second innings in 2019 with the second season of The Kapil Sharma Show. The show received an enormous response from the audience and Kapil Sharma’s fans.

In 2015, Kapil Sharma made his Bollywood debut with Abbas Alibhai Burmawalla and Mastan Alibhai Burmawalla’s directorial, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon. He played the lead in the film, alongside four female actors, Manjari Fadnnis, Simran Kaur Mundi, Sai Lokur, and Elli Avrram. The plot of the film revolved around a man who falls in love with four women and tries to keep them from finding his secret. The film did record-breaking opening day business for a debut. Even the songs of the movie received a lot of love. Here’s the jukebox of Kapil Sharma’s Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon. Read ahead to know more-

Also Read | Kapil Sharma Reveals His Plan For Ashtami, Says He Will Worship Daughter Anayra

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon song list

Samandar

Samandar is sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Jubin Nautiyal. The music of the song is by Tanishk Bagchi. Mehmood Arafat is the lyricist of the song.

Also Read | Here Is A List Of Kapil Sharma's Most Famous Controversies; Read

Bam Bam

Bam Bam is sung by Kaur B, Dr Zeus, and Kapil Sharma. The music of the song is by Dr Zeus. Raj Randjodh is the lyricist of the song.

Also Read | 'The Kapil Sharma Show' BTS Video Shared By Archana Singh Is Unmissable

DJ Bajayega to Pappu Nachega

DJ Bajayega to Pappu Nachega is sung by Wajid, Ritu Pathak, and Shalmali Kholgade. The rap section is sung by Danish Sabri. The music of the song is by Javed-Mohsin. Shabbir Ahmed is the lyricist of the song.

Also Read | Kapil Sharma Says 'time Passes Quickly With A Baby' During Coronavirus Quarantine

Jugni Peeke Tight Hai

Jugni Peeke Tight Hai is sung by Kanika Kapoor, Divya Kumar, and Sukriti Kakkar. The music of the song is by Amjad Nadeem. Shabbir Ahmed is the lyricist of the song.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.