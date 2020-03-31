Kapil Sharma Reveals His Plan For Ashtami, Says He Will Worship Daughter Anayra

Kapil Sharma recently revealed his plans for this year's Navratri. The fans of the actor know that he religiously celebrates Navratri every year. But this time, amidst the lockdown in the country, Kapil has a change of plans for his Navratri celebration.

Kapil Sharma opens up about his plans for Ashtami

Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma and wife Ginni Chatrath's daughter Anayra was born in December 2019. Kapil Sharma had mentioned in an interview once that he usually did not step out of his house ever since Anayra was born. His fans have also called Kapil as a doting father to Anayra.

Kapil Sharma recently had a live chat with co-actor and comedienne Bharti Singh. Kapil said that he would surely be celebrating Navratri this year as well. He mentioned that on the account of the Ashtami that falls on April 1, 2020, he plans to wash daughter Anayra's feet and worship her. Usually, according to the rituals, 9 girls are invited to the house and are worshipped during this Navratri.

Kapil Sharma's philanthropic side

Kapil Sharma recently donated Rs 50 lakh to the Prime Minister Relief Fund to fight against Coronavirus. He mentioned in an interview with a reputed daily that he saw Telugu megastars like Pawan Kalyan and Ram Charan donating to the fund and thus got motivated to donate. He also shared a tweet and Instagram post focusing on the part to donate for the daily wage earners who cannot afford to go without paychecks for a long time. Apart from this, Kapil Sharma is also known for helping the stray animals in his vicinity by providing them with food.

i whole heartily support this noble initiative. Happy to contribute for this humanitarian cause. While staying safe at home i urge every one else also to contribute online - https://t.co/XyykMGfSna#iStandWithHumanity #ArtOfLiving #BMC pic.twitter.com/Zi8Z7ce0dC — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) March 26, 2020

