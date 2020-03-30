Here Is A List Of Kapil Sharma's Most Famous Controversies; Read

Rising from the rags, Kapil Sharma is a world-wide famous name today. He is a famous Indian stand-up comedian, television producer, actor and host. He is known best for hosting the show, The Kapil Sharma Show.

The comedian turned actor started his career’s second innings in 2019 with the second season of The Kapil Sharma Show. The show received an enormous response from the audience and Kapil Sharma’s fans. Kapil has always kept the celebrities and audience hooked.

However, along with having fame, comes many controversies. Here are some of the controversies Kapil Sharma has been involved in. Read ahead to know more-

Kapil Sharma's controversies in one read

BMC bribe controversy

Kapil Sharma once got into a brawl with the government. He tweeted, calling out Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials who demanded a bribe of Rs 5 lakh from him to build an office. His tweet went extremely viral and remained in the headlines for weeks.

His tweet received an instant reply from the then Maharashtra CM, Devendra Fadnavis, who asked for all the information regarding the matter. However, later Kapil tried to lighten the controversy by tweeting that he didn’t seek to blame any particular political party.

Yeh hain aapke achhe din ? @narendramodi — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) September 9, 2016

I am paying 15 cr income tax from last 5 year n still i have to pay 5 lacs bribe to BMC office for making my office @narendramodi — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) September 9, 2016

Accused of misbehaving with female co-stars

Back in 2015, Kapil Sharma was accused of misbehaving with his female co-stars during the International Marathi Film Festival Awards 2015. Allegedly, he behaved inappropriately with Monali Thakur and Tanishaa Mukherjee, amongst other actors. The comedian refused to comment on the incident but later tweeted regarding the matter.

I fall, I rise, I make mistakes, I live, I learn, I've been hurt but I am alive.i am human, I am not perfect but I am thankful :) — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) November 3, 2015

Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover controversy

This marks as one of the biggest controversies in Kapil Sharma’s life and also in the television industry. Reportedly, under the influence of alcohol, Kapil Sharma assaulted Sunil Grover and Chandan Prabhakar, on their flight back from Melbourne, Australia. As per sources, Kapil ended up physically and verbally offending Sunil, while he remained calm.

The two actors tweeted regarding the matter, making the fight public. Sunil Grover, who played the role of Dr Mashoor Gulati, left Kapil Sharma’s show and the two haven’t been seen sharing screen-space since.

Paji @WhoSunilGrover sry if I hurt u unintentionally.u knw vry well how much I luv u. M also upset .love n regards always:) — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) March 20, 2017

