Kapil Sharma’s Career Graph From 'Laughter Challenge' To ' The Kapil Sharma Show'

Kapil Sharma is a nation-wide popular name today. He is a famous Indian stand-up comedian, television producer, actor, and host. He is known best for hosting the show, The Kapil Sharma Show. Here is detail information of his stupendous journey-

Kapil Sharma’s career graph

Kapil Sharma, originally from Amritsar, Punjab, came to Mumbai in order to become a singer. He has earlier even worked for a Punjabi show, Hasde Hasaande Ravo on MH One channel. However, Kapil rose to fame with winning the comedy reality television show, The Great Indian Laughter Challenge (2007). He won prize money of ₹10 lakhs for the show. He took part in Sony TV’s Comedy Circus and went on to win six seasons of the show. Kapil Sharma hosted the dance reality television show, Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa Season 6, and comedy show, Chhote Miyan. The actor was seen as a contestant in the show, Ustaadon Ka Ustaad (2008).

In 2013, Kapil Sharma launched his own show, Comedy Nights with Kapil, under the banner K9 Productions on Colors. At the CNN-IBN Indian of the Year awards 2013, Kapil was felicitated with the Indian of the Year award in the entertainment category by veteran actor, Amol Palekar. During the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, he was appointed the Brand Ambassador by the Delhi Election Commission.

In 2015, Kapil Sharma made his Bollywood debut with Abbas Mustan’s Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon. The film did record-breaking opening day business for a debut. In January 2016, his show Comedy Nights With Kapil came to an end. In the same year, Kapil came up with another show, The Kapil Sharma Show. In 2017, Kapil appeared in Rajiev Dhingra’s directorial, Firangi.

In 2018, Kapil produced a Punjabi movie, Son of Manjeet Singh, that hit the theatres on October 12, 2018. On December 29, 2018, his show, The Kapil Sharma Show, aired a new season. This season was produced by Salman Khan.

