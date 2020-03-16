The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil Jokes About Archana Puran Singh's Social Media Habits

The Kapil Sharma Show returned on the television screens in 2018 after a two-year gap. The entire cast of the show is known to be a tight-knit one. The show currently in its second season hosts several talented comedians including Kapil Sharma, Kiku Sharda, Archana Puran Singh along with Krushna Abhishek. The team members often share snippets of the scenes backstage in between shoots.

ALSO READ | 'The Kapil Sharma Show' Clip Shows Akshay Kumar Mocking Awards Ceremonies; Watch

Kapil Sharma jokes about Archana Puran Singh’s videos on social media

In the latest episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, the host, Kapil makes an entry on the stage dressed as a police officer. From the looks of the setup, it looks like he is from Goa. He is seen engaging in a flirtatious conversation with the hotel manager who urges him to arrest the Kachcha Gang.

ALSO READ | Times When Sanjay Dutt Was On Sets Of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' For Promoting His Films

Kapil Sharma aka police officer Shamsher then spots Archana Puran Singh. He mocks her by saying that some people only know to post videos on social media. He added that sometimes the makers wonder whether the show is aired more on social media than on the channel. He also spoke about how she has spent time in jail and hence, knows all robbers and cops better than him.

Shortly after this, Kiku Sharda aka Bachha and his wife, Titli, played by Bharti Singh arrive at Goa for a vacation. Titli threatens Bachha that if he upsets her, then he will be done. Soon, Chandu also joins the gang in Goa.

ALSO READ | Akshay Kumar Performed Stunt Without Harness, Says Rohit Shetty On 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

Then, Sapna comes on the stage crying and explains her love story with her boyfriend, Mukesh. She then tells that since the show is a family entertainer, she is not allowed to directly say that her husband has worn kachcha. On the other hand, Sapna lies to Shamsher that Chandu is her boyfriend and then he gets them married. Bhoori asks Chandu all about the flirtatious conversations and dance. However, towards the end, Bachha tells Shamsher the truth and the case is hence solved.

ALSO READ | The Kapil Sharma Show: Ramayan's Arun Govil Admits Feeling 'itchy' On Seeing Costumes

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.