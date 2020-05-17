Kapil Sharma Made His Debut As Producer In Punjabi Industry With This Movie

Kapil Sharma is a world-wide famous name and he is a famous Indian stand-up comedian and a true entertainer. Kapil Sharma is known best for hosting the show, The Kapil Sharma Show. The versatile artist is also an actor and a producer. Not only in the Hindi movie industry but in 2018 Kapil Sharma also set foot into the Punjabi movie industry, as a producer. Read ahead to know more-

Kapil Sharma’s debut as a producer in Punjabi industry

Kapil Sharma ventured into the field of production with the Bollywood movie, Firangi (2017). Kapil Sharma also played the lead character in Firangi, alongside Ishita Dutta. In 2018, Kapil Sharma debuted as a producer in the Punjabi industry with Son of Manjeet Singh. Kapil Sharma took to his social media handle to share the news with his fans.

The heart touching story of Manjeet Singh n his son. Punjabi film “Son of Manjeet Singh”. Releasing on 12th oct 2018. First look coming soon. Need ur blessings 🙏@SCMPicture @Saga_Hits @GurpreetGhuggi @SumeetSinghM @vikramgrover201 pic.twitter.com/6iO0uTeRpp — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) August 18, 2018

Kapil Sharma co-produced Son of Manjeet Singh along with Sumeet Singh. The movie is directed by Vikram Grover. The lead cast of the movie includes Gurpreet Ghuggi, Japji Khaira, and Karamjit Anmol. The plot of the film revolves around an undefined relationship between father and son of love and dreams that goes beyond all boundaries of struggles to meet the demand of the generation gap. The movie hit the theatres on October 18, 2018, and did fairly well at the Punjabi box-office.

On the subject, a source close to the actor reportedly revealed that Kapil really needed this break to introspect on his life and career. The fallout with his The Kapil Sharma Show co-stars and the failure of Firangi really left him disturbed. While he assumed that launching Family Time with Kapil Sharma will ease out his problems, it only made matters worse. Added to that, the entire fiasco with the journalist and the Simoes sisters further left him distraught. It was too much to handle for him. But now, after spending a good amount of time travelling with his family, Kapil is rejuvenated and raring to get back to entertaining his audience, he said. The Kapil Sharma show is now back on a leading channel and is doing great in terms of TRPs.

