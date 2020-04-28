Kapil Sharma Plays #AskKapil With Fans; Dodges Question About Mika Singh Smartly

Comedian Kapil Sharma has now become a household name because of his hit chat show The Kapil Sharma Show. Although the show has been unable to deliver the latest episodes due to coronavirus pandemic, the star hasn’t forgotten to make his fans laugh. Kapil Sharma is aptly using social media to connect with his fans amid coronavirus lockdown.

The star recently took to Twitter and started playing #AskKapil with his fans. Kapil Sharma gave his fans a chance to ask him questions. His fans flooded Twitter by bombarding him with questions related to his personal life and his comedy show. Kapil Sharma and Mika Singh have often spotted praising and applauding each other. However, the comedian was seen dodging a question about him.

Commenting about their friendship, one of his fans asked him if his wife Ginni Chatrath ever gets jealous of Mika Singh. However, Kapil Sharma was hilariously seen dodging the question. The comedian did not give a straight answer to his question.

Have a look at fans question here:

@KapilSharmaK9 #AskKapil Sir Does Ginni mam ever get jealous of Mika Paaji? #AskKapil — Prakriti Yadav (@Prakriti_99) April 27, 2020

Here’s what Kapil Sharma replied:

Hahahahaha — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) April 27, 2020

After seeing Kapil Sharma’s reply, fans did not let him get away with it. Many constantly kept requesting him to answer the question. Have a look at it here:

I want this answer toooo. !!!! 😂😂 — Pɾҽɾŋa 👻 (@PrernaBisht11) April 27, 2020

ALSO READ| Kapil Sharma's Fan Jokingly Trolls Over Him Over Controversial Tweets, Here's His Reply

So is that a yes or a no? 😂😂 Does she get jealous? 🙈 Sorry we r just kidding okay ♥😂 — Prakriti Yadav (@Prakriti_99) April 27, 2020

ALSO READ| Mika Singh Records New Single 'Quarantine Love' With Chahatt Khanna Amid Lockdown

That's not an answer!! Jawab do ...janta wants to know!!! 😂😂 — Yashika Batra (@Yashika12_K9) April 27, 2020

Another user asked Kapil Sharma what is the one romantic dish that he cooks for his wife Ginni. The star had an amazing answer in store for his fans which made them burst out in laughter. Check out Kapil’s reply here:

@KapilSharmaK9

What is one thing you cook tremendously well & Ginni love to see you to cook it everytime ?#AskKapil — Ashutosh Anand (@ashutosh0211) April 27, 2020

ALSO READ| Kapil Sharma And Mika Singh's Jamming Session Will Drive Away Your Lockdown Blues

Here's Kapil Sharma's answer

Her brain n she hates it 😂 https://t.co/JwQILyayqh — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) April 27, 2020

ALSO READ| Mika Singh And Chahatt Khanna's 'quarantine Love' Going Strong; Watch New Romantic Video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.