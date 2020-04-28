Kapil Sharma's Fan Jokingly Trolls Him Over Controversial Tweets, Here's His Reply

It was sometime ago that Kapil Sharma was making headlines for all the wrong reasons regularly. Be it the dig at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation over being asked for ‘bribe’, the controversy involving former co-star Sunil Grover or his alleged expletive-ridden rant at a journalist over his controversy with Sunil, the period was worrisome for his fans. While the actor-comedian bounced back from that phase, which involved his struggle with health, alcoholism and cancellation of shows, with positive news on a personal level too, with his marriage, it seems fans still enjoyed the drama at that time.

Kapil Sharma recently hosted an #AskKapil session on Twitter, where he answered questions on various topics. One of the highligths was a fan jokingly trolling him over his controversial phase. The fan quipped that nowadays there was no fun since it was a long time ago that Kapil had vented out his anger on the microblogging platform.

The Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon star took it sportingly and replied that the fan was one of those who loved to see lot of tamasha (drama).

Here's the post

Wah .. tamasha dekhne walo me se ho aap ? — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) April 27, 2020

Be it the answer to another who asked him if he had a girlfriend before marriage, taking a dig at his own cooking skills or opening up on moments with his daughter Anayra, there were numerous other interesting moments during the chat.

Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma, like the other members of the film fraternity are at home due to the COVID-19 lockdown. The Firangi star has also pledged Rs 50 lakh for the relief efforts. He had also supported the ‘corona warriors’ on Janta Curfew by playing drums on the balcony with Mika Singh.

