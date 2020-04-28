Kapil Sharma Reacts To Rumours About Him And Ginni Chatrath Participating In 'Nach Baliye'

Kapil Sharma has been reigning the field of comedy with his unmatched sense of humour and an entertaining persona. Kapil Sharma tied the knot with Ginni Chatrath in December 2018. Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath have since then been enjoying marital bliss with love and togetherness.

Kapil Sharma had a hilarious response on him participating in Nach Baliye with wife Ginni Chatrath

Recently, during a chat session with his fans on social media, Kapil Sharma was quipped on whether he will participate in the dance reality show Nach Baliye with wife Ginni Chatrath. However, Kapil Sharma had an epic response to the question. It is not a hidden fact that the popular dance reality show, Nach Baliye sees most of the well-known couples of the television fraternity grace it.

Inevitably Kapil Sharma was asked this question by a fan during his chat session. Kapil Sharma was quick to reply to the question wherein he called the question to be a good one but at the same time he replied that he would 'never' participate in Nach Baliye with Ginni Chatrath. This left all the fans of Kapil Sharma in splits. Take a look at Kapil Sharma's reply to him participating in Nach Baliye with wife Ginni Chatrath.

Sir if u get chance to go nach baliye or any reality show along ginni bhabhi..would u do?#AskKapil — Amar Singh (@iAmarsingh9) April 27, 2020

Very nice question.. never 😂 — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) April 27, 2020

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath had a lavish wedding which was a star-studded affair

Talking about Kapil and Ginni, the couple had a lavish wedding ceremony which grabbed several headlines. Many members of the TV and film fraternity including Deepika Padukone along with husband Ranveer Singh attended their wedding. The couple also became proud parents to an adorable baby girl whom they named Anayra.

