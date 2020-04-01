Kapil Sharma Starrer 'Firangi' Song List That You Should Add To Your Playlist

Kapil Sharma is a nation-wide popular name today. He is a famous Indian stand-up comedian, television producer, actor and host. He is known best for hosting the show, The Kapil Sharma Show. The comedian turned actor started his career’s second innings in 2019 with the second season of The Kapil Sharma Show. The show received an enormous response from the audience and Kapil Sharma’s fans.

In 2017, Kapil Sharma played the lead role in Rajiv Dhingra’s Firangi. Ishita Dutta and Monica Gill also played a pivotal role in the film. The plot of the film revolved around disputes in life when love overcomes all challenges and truth prevails. Set in the colonial era, Firangi is the story of a mutiny staged by the villagers against the Britishers. The movie did well at the box-office, and even the songs of the film received much appreciation. Here is the song list of Firangi. Read ahead to know more-

Firangi’s song list

Oye Firangi

Oye Firangi is sung by Sunidhi Chauhan. The music of the song is by Jatinder Shah. Dr Devendra Kafir is the lyricist of the song.

Sajna Sohne Jiha

Sajna Sohne Jiha is sung by Jyoti Nooran. The music of the song is by Jatinder Shah. Dr Devendra Kafir is the lyricist of the song.

Sahiba Russ Gayiya

Sahiba Russ Gayiya is sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. The music of the song is by Jatinder Shah. Dr Devendra Kafir is the lyricist of the song.

Tu Jit Jawna

Tu Jit Jawna is sung by Jatinder Shah. The music of the song is also by Jatinder Shah. Dr Devendra Kafir is the lyricist of the song.

Gulbadhan

Gulbadhan is sung by Mamta Sharma. The music of the song is given by Jitender Shah. Ashraf Ali and Krishna Bhardwaj are the lyricists of the song.

