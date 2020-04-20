Kapil Sharma’s Stunning Vacation Pictures Will Instantly Make You Go In 'vacay-mode'

Kapil Sharma is a nation-wide popular name today. He is a famous Indian stand-up comedian, television producer, actor and host. He is known best for hosting the show, The Kapil Sharma Show. The comedian turned actor started his career’s second innings in 2019 with the second season of The Kapil Sharma Show. The show received an enormous response from the audience and Kapil Sharma’s fans.yed

His show, The Kapil Sharma Show, has been graced by many big names from Bollywood like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar. Not just Bollywood, Kapil Sharma has hosted sports personalities like Virat Kohli, Sania Mirza, Dwayne Bravo, Saina Nehwal too. Kapil’s jokes have always kept the celebrities and audience hooked. Despite being such a hardworking person, Kapil Sharma likes to time some time off to relax and go on a vacation. Here are pictures of Kapil Sharma on a vacation that will put you in a ‘vacay-mode’. Read ahead to know more-

Kapil Sharma’s pictures on a vacation that will put you in a ‘vacay-mode’

Sometime back, Kapil Sharma enjoyed his vacation in the beautiful hills of Manali in Himachal Pradesh. Kapil visited the place with a group of college friends. The vacation was a kind of a reunion for them, hinted Kapil Sharma through his captions. Also, Kapil didn’t miss posting even one picture of the beautiful scenery.

In February 2020, Kapil took off with his wife and daughter to the exotic beach-destination, Goa, for a few days. Goa is one of the most popular destinations of the country and often many celebs can be seen visiting the place to get a mini-vacation. This vacation marked Kapil Sharma’s daughter’s first vacation, as she was born on December 10, 2019. Kapil preferred keeping this vacation private and low-key, and avoided posting pictures on social media. However, he did put up a story on Instagram showing the view from his room and informing fans about his location.

