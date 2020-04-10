Why Kapil Sharma's Intriguing Instagram Account Is A Must-follow; Read Details

Kapil Sharma’s comedy stint has certainly outdone everybody on Indian television. The actor began his acting career in Amritsar during his college days and apparently struggled for almost ten years to make a mark in the industry. Before participating in ‘The Great Indian Laughter Challenge’ in 2007, he worked in a comedy show on a Punjabi channel in 2005.

Since then, he has come a long way. The producer-host of the most popular non-fiction show on TV has been the recipient of CNN – IBN Indian of the Year 2013 award in the entertainment category. While he may entertain us on screen, there is no denying the fact that his Instagram account is just as entertaining.

ALSO READ: Kapil Sharma Has A Gala Time With His Pals Bharti Singh & Mika Singh, Watch Video

Here's why Kapil Sharma’s Insta account is a must-follow

Music lovers and Kapil Sharma's fans would love to see Kapil playing drums and guitar. This shows that he is a man of many talents. Recently, Kapil Sharma came out on his balcony as part of PM Narendra Modi's Janata Curfew and played the drums with singer Mika Singh. In another video, Kapil Sharma is seen strumming his guitar which made his fans praise him.

ALSO READ: The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil Jokes About Archana Puran Singh's Social Media Habits

Kapil Sharma is an adventure and travel lover and his Instagram posts are proof to that. He has posted several pictures from his vacation diaries on his account. In one of the pictures, he is seen enjoying his vacation in Bumla Pass, Arunachal Pradesh.

It seems like Kapil also loves various Instagram and Snapchat filters. He often shared his videos and posts with different filters on his account. One can also take ideas from his post to use filters for their next Insta posts.

ALSO READ: Kapil Sharma And Ginni Chatrath's Daughter Anayra's Adorable Photos Break The Internet

ALSO READ: Kapil Sharma's Early Morning Schedule Gives Fans A Hint Of Akshay Kumar's Shoot; Details

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.