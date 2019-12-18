Best Anil Kapoor Movies In 2019 And Upcoming Projects To Watch For

The year 2019 was an eventful year for Bollywood. Some small-budget films did excellent business at the box-office, whereas some multi-starrer films like failed to impress the audience. Many of celebs became the headline for their controversial statements. Amisdt all which, here is a year-rounder of actor Anil Kapoor and all the reasons why Anil made headlines in the year 2019.

Films

Anil Kapoor started his year with the Shelly Chopra Dhar directorial Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga, along with his daughter Sonam Kapoor, and actor Rajkummar Rao. The film that released in February talks about a sensitive topic, homosexuality. The 62-year-old actor was paired with Madhuri Dixit for his another February release titled Total Dhamaal. The film starring Ajay Devgn and Arshad Warsi is the third installment of comedy-series Dhamaal.

After taking a brief break from the silver screen in 2019, he came back to tickle the funny bone with the Anees Bazmee directorial Pagalpanti. The action-comedy released in November 2019. Reportedly, the film earned ₹69.18 crores at the box-office.

Future Projects

In March 2019, the Mr India actor announced his upcoming project titled, Malang. The film will feature Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patni, and Kunal Khemu. The film will be directed by Mohit Suri and is expected to release near Valentine's week of 2020. Later during the promotional events of Pagalpanti, he confirmed the sequel to his 2017's release Mubarkaan. He will also play a pivotal role in Karan Johar's multi-starrer Takht. The film is expected to go on floors and release in 2020.

The Race 3 actor celebrated 28 years of his romantic-drama Lamhe, starring late actor Sridevi. Apart from this, he also remembered his film Parinda which completed 30 years on November 3, 2019. He was also honoured on 31 years of his action-drama Tezaab. One of his pictures surfaced the internet when he was clicked with the second fastest man, Yohan Blake. Apart from silver-screens, he also made an appearance on a dance reality show with his Ram-Lakhan co-star Jackie Shroff.

