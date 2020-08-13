Karan Tacker lauds Akshay Kumar for bagging sixth place on Forbes highest paid actor list

Bollywood’s ace actor Akshay Kumar has bagged the sixth position in the Forbes 2020 list of 10 highest-paid male actors in the world. Several celebs from the film fraternity hailed the actor for his relentless work who always had his best foot forward when it comes to working. Actor Karan Tacker hailed the actor for his work and also appreciated his style of working in the entertainment industry for years.

Karan Tacker pens appreciation post for Akshay Kumar

Karan shared a piece of news article on Twitter with the headline about Akshay Kumar becoming the only Indian amongst other Hollywood stars to make it to Forbes 2020 highest-earning male actors. While praising the Baby actor, Karan wrote that he holds immense love and respect for Akshay Kumar who has been relentless ever since he started his journey in Bollywood. The Special Ops actor further wrote that Akshay is one such actor who never cared about the validation of awards and basic industry-led stigmas. At last, Tacker concluded his post and wrote that Akshay has been just doing good which has made him reach where he is today.

I have immense love and respect for this man!

He’s been relentless ever since,

Never cared about the validation of awards and basic industry led stigmas

Just putting his best foot forward has reached where he is . Sir a whole lot of love for you! @akshaykumar #inspired @Forbes pic.twitter.com/XX0yam5CiP — Karan Tacker (@karantacker) August 13, 2020

Read: Can Akshay Kumar Fill The Shoes Of Mohnish Bahl If 'Sanjivani' Gets A Bollywood Remake?

Read: Akshay Kumar's 'Laxmmi Bomb' Trailer & Film Release Dates Out; Read Details Here

Overwhelmed to receive such beautiful words of appreciation from Karan, Akshay was quick enough to thank him for his beautiful words and wrote that it is extremely kind of Karan to say those words of encouragement. As per the Forbes list of 10 highest-paid male actors, Akshay Kumar's net worth is $48.5 million (roughly Rs 366 crore). Forbes also reported Akshay Kumar as the only Bollywood star on the list and wrote that Kumar is working on his first television series, The End for Amazon Prime.

Wow! That’s extremely kind of you , thank you so much 🙏🏻 Stay safe :) https://t.co/E3uN45ITJ6 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 13, 2020

The magazine further stated that most of his money comes from endorsement deals. Dwayne Johnson tops the chart with his earnings estimated to be $87.5 million. Then comes the Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds who holds the second spot with earnings of $71.5 million. On the third, fourth, and fifth spots are actors Mark Wahlberg, Ben Affleck and Vin Diesel, respectively. The sixth, seventh, and eighth spot has Akshay Kumar, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Will Smith, respectively. On the ninth spot, it's Adam Sandler and Jackie Chan marks the tenth spot on the list.

Read: Here's Akshay Kumar's Net Worth As He Becomes Only Indian In Forbes 2020 Top 10 List

Read: 'Kesari' Shooting Location: Where Was The Akshay Kumar's Film Shot?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.