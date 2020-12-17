Karanvir Bohra baring it for pic makes Ila Arun react, 'at least think of your in-laws'

Many stars of the film industry work hard on their fitness, and a lot of them don’t mind flaunting their fit bodies on social media. Karanvir Bohra recently posted his workout routine to answer those asking him why he did not have six-pack abs and a muscular physique. However, the actor’s picture posing in just an underwear did not please Ila Arun, who asked if it was 'fashion.'

READ: Karanvir Bohra Reveals How He Is Prepping As His Third Baby 'might Arrive Anytime'

Karanvir Bohra’s picture of physique makes Ila Arun react

Amid numerous celebrities enjoying their vacation in Maldives, Karanvir Bohra quipped that he did not have to go to Maldives to ‘take his clothes off.’ The former Bigg Boss fame star answered those asking him why he did not have six-pack abs and a muscular body with a post on Instagram.

He shared about being a ‘catabolic state’ for a year, where he felt 'fresh and charged', and that the routine included yoga and light weight lifting. Karanvir added that an actor needed to have an ‘adaptable, malleable’ body and such workout helped him be ‘supple and taut.’

READ: Karanvir Bohra Calls Out Instagram On 'suspension' Of His Account; Learns About 'the Scam

The actor added that for different roles, different kind of physique is often needed, and trying different training routines, he felt this method worked best for him as compated to 'extreme anabolic workouts.

However, Ila Arun was too convinced of his picture in an underwear. The veteran singer-actor asked what had happened to him and if he had become 'Nagtnakya kukar. “At least think of your’s in-laws respect”, was what she wtrote, since Karanvir was at his wife Teejay Sidhu’s home in Canada. She asked if ‘shedding all clothes’ meant fashion.

Karanvir did not mind the statement it seems as he cited a quote, "as an actor there should be no shame in the game."

Karanvir Bohra in Canada

Meanwhile, Karanvir is currently in Canada to be with his wife Teejay Sidhu as they are expecting another baby. The couple are already parents to twin daughters, Bella and Vienna.

READ: Karanvir Bohra Shares Pic Of Pregnant Teejay Sidhu; Says 'cannot Wait'

READ: Karanvir Bohra Loves Being Outdoors With Twin Daughters Vienna & Raya Bella; Here's Proof

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.