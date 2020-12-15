Karanvir Bohra Shares Pic Of Pregnant Teejay Sidhu; Says 'cannot Wait'

On December 14, 2020, Indian Television actor Karanvir Bohra shared a picture of his wife Teejay Sidhu on his official Instagram handle. The couple is looking forward to the birth of their third child. Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu are sharing many pictures about the coming of the third child, showing just how excited they are. Teejay Sidhu's pregnancy photos have got many heartwarming reactions from fans. Take a look at the recent picture shared by Karanvir Bohra.

READ | Karanvir Bohra Shares Adorable Post For Wife Teejay Sidhu, Says 'I Miss You'

Karanvir Bohra's Instagram Post

Teejay Sidhu's pregnancy photos show her smiling warmly at the camera, exhibiting her happiness and elation of welcoming her third child. In the picture shared by Karanvir, the actor is sitting on a sofa, with her face leaning over her left hand. Her head is tilted and she is looking towards the camera with a fond smile. She is wearing a brown and white sweater and a white t-shirt and pants. Her hair is tied up in a messy bun, and she does look a bit exhausted, but happy nonetheless. Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu have previously shared many pictures of pregnancy, and this one just adds to the list as the couple continues to express the joy of parenthood. "That look of waiting," Karanvir added to his caption. "The best part of life is having someone to wait for." He added the hashtag '#comingverysoon' and also mentioned Teejay, saying that she is "1/4th the size" of how she looks in the picture.

READ | 'Only A Matter Of Time,' Says Karanvir Bohra As He Awaits The Arrival Of His Third Child

Fans' Reactions to the Picture

Several fans found the picture of Teejay Sidhu adorable. Actor Sara Arfeen Khan shared love in the form of hearts, while other followers added kisses and heart-eyed emojis. One of the fans asked Karanvir if they were going to have twins again. There were lots of compliments and good wishes for the couple and lots of prayers.

READ | Karanvir Bohra Is Back With Family In Canada But Has To Be Under 14-day Quarantine

Karanvir Bohra had recently returned to their residence in Canada to spend time with his wife and children during the final moments of Teejay's pregnancy. The actors have shared notes on parenthood regularly on their respective official Instagram handles to keep fans updated. It is "only a matter of time" as Karanvir said before the couple brings their third child in the world.

READ | Karanvir Bohra Loves Being Outdoors With Twin Daughters Vienna & Raya Bella; Here's Proof

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.