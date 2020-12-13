Karanvir Bohra Loves Being Outdoors With Twin Daughters Vienna & Raya Bella; Here's Proof

Karanvir Bohra and his daughters Vienna and Raya Bella are constantly winning the hearts of many and they have garnered a huge fan following on social media with their cute pictures and videos. Karanvir’s twins have their own verified Insta account named ‘Twin Baby Diaries’ which is managed by their mom Teejay Sidhu. The couple tied the knot in the year 2006 in Bengaluru and announced their pregnancy in the year 2016. It seems that Karanvir loves being outdoor with his twin daughters and we often see the family having quality time outdoors on social media. Here are a few glimpses.

Karanvir Bohra with his twin daughters

On the occasion of Guru Purab, the television actor shared an adorable family picture. In the picture, the couple can be seen posing with their daughters at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, Punjab. Karanvir can be seen wearing a grey t-shirt while his wife Teejay looked beautiful in a white ethnic dress. Vienna and Raya Bella can be seen wearing a red and blue coloured kurta. In the caption, Karanvir wrote, “May ‘#gurunanakiji’ showed live and happiness in everyone’s life… ‘#happygurupurab’ from us all @bombaysunshine @twinbabydiaries”. Many of his fans dropped lovely comments and called them ‘cute’ and ‘stunning family’.

In his other picture, Karanvir can be seen having fun with his daughters by the pool. The father-daughters lovingly posed for the camera as they also enjoyed the sunshine. In the picture, Karanvir can be seen flaunting his toned body as he went shirtless while the beautiful twins wore the same black coloured floral top and black shorts. Teejay commented, “Sunshines!!” with smiling face emoticons.

A few weeks back, Karanvir shared a funny but cute video where he is being thrown into the swimming pool by his daughters. The video seems to be from the same day, as the trio wore the same outfits. In the caption, the Shararat heartthrob wrote, “These two and their masti! @twinbabydiaries” with ‘#fraternaltwins’, ‘#twinsdaddy’, ‘#twinsofinstagram’" and a smiling face emoticon. Teejay dropped laughing face emoticon while Juhi Babbar Sonii dropped several red hearts.

Karanvir is popular for his roles in Shararat, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Naagin 2, Big Boss 12, Naagin 3, Khatra Khatra Khatra. He has appeared in Bollywood movies such as Tejaa, Kismat Konnection, Love Yoou Soniye, Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna and several others. He will next be seen in a web series named, The Casino.

Image Source: Karanvir Bohra Instagram

