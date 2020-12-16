Karanvir Bohra Calls Out Instagram On 'suspension' Of His Account; Learns About 'the Scam'

On December 15, popular TV and film actor Karanvir Bohra took to his social media handle and shared a video to inform that a verified Instagram account has accused him of violating the policy of the photo-sharing platform. In the video, he gave a brief look into the message he received in his DM while stating that he has not violated any of the policies of Instagram. The message Karanvir Bohra received, read that his account contains artificial likes and followers. The message also said that his account will be suspended within the next 24 hours.

On the other hand, the 38-year-old actor also wrote a caption for his video-post, which read, "Hello @instagram

pls see this video and reply back". He further requested that if Instagram is going to shut his account for reasons which are "not true", the social media platform should give his memories, his pictures and videos back that he had posted for years. Before signing off, he concluded his caption and wrote, "you will have whatsoever no right on them". Scroll down to watch the video.

Karanvir Bohra calls out Instagram:

Within a few hours, the video post managed to bag more than 58k views while many from his 2M followers took to the comments section. A handful of verified Instagram accounts stated that its a scam while many claimed that its a trick to hack an account. On the other hand, a few more unverified Instagram users agreed in the comments section. While leaving a reply to many of his comments, Bohra asserted that he is glad that he didn't fall for it.

Currently, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor is in quarantine as he recently travelled to Canada to meet his twin daughters and pregnant wife Teejay Sidhu. Informing about the same, the actor uploaded a video featuring his wife, and wrote how he won’t be able to be around, touch or kiss his wife and kids. In his brief caption, he also added that if Teejay’s water breaks during these two weeks how will they handle the situation and hoped that he would not be fined for taking his wife to the hospital.

