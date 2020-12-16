Karanvir Bohra Reveals How He Is Prepping As His Third Baby 'might Arrive Anytime'

Television actor Karanvir Bohra, who is currently living in Canada, is expecting his third bundle of joy with wife Teejay Sindhu and is all geared up to welcome the newborn into this world anytime this month. Yesterday, Karanvir shared a streak of pictures on his Instagram handle to share glimpses of him re-painting a crib for his third baby and revealed that his wife wanted it to be painted grey. Now, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor has shed some light on the preparations that went around the house as his family is eagerly awaiting the arrival of his and Teejay's third baby.

Karanvir Bohra reveals making preparations for his third baby's arrival

The parents-to-be Karanvir Bohra and wife Teejay Sindhu Bohra have been actively documenting their parenthood journey yet again and have also expressed their excitement about the arrival of the new family member on social media multiple times. On December 15, 2020, Karanvir left the internet gushing "aww" after he shared a streak of pictures showcasing his newly-learnt skills as he self-painted the crib of the soon-to-arrive third baby. Sharing the pictures on his Instagram handle, the 38-year-old wrote, "Learning new skills, Re-painting a crib for my baby... coz my other baby @bombaysunshine wants it in grey, so grey it is. #lilpleasuresoflife".

Check out Karanvir Bohra's Instagram post below:

Now, a spokesperson of the Naagin 2 actor quoted him saying, "All our furniture in the house is in a grey tone and Teejay wanted the crib to be painted in that tone. As I am totally isolated and quarantined I got to the task and started sanding it down and repainting it so that the baby has a new beautiful crib.'' For the unversed, the couple's twin daughters, Bella and Vienna, were also born in Vancouver, Canada.

Shedding some light on the preparations that went around the house, he stated, "Naturally we have to start preparing as the baby might arrive anytime. We first arranged for the car seat as here in Canada you can’t take a baby home from the hospital in your hand as we do in India". The film and television actor added, "We pre-washed all the baby clothes, stacked up all the milk, diapers, and bottles. We also got the cradle and crib for the baby. It’s an exciting time around the house".

