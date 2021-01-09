Karanvir Bohra Opens Up On The Projects That He Worked On In The Year That Went By

Karanvir Bohra had a rather busy 2020, which can safely be termed as the year of social distancing. The actor, producer and designer worked on a film during the year that went by and also worked on his ventures outside the realm of entertainment. As per a recent press release that has been made public by the team of the actor, it would appear as if the year 2020 was a year for Karanvir Bohra to learn more about the direction and production side of things. More details that have been divulged in by the actor can be found below. Details regarding Karanvir Bohra's movie are yet to be revealed.

Also Read: Karanvir Bohra Remembers Brother Kushal Punjabi, Prays That He's In 'happy Place'

What did Karanvir Bohra say:

On the topic of the year that went by opening up a myriad of avenues for him, Bohra said that while acting has always been his first love and in 2020, he got to be a part of some OTT shows and a film, 2020 has been about working on aspects behind the camera, which, as per him, has been a great learning experience. While Karanvir Bohra's serials such as Bhanwar or Kutubminar were being worked on by him, the actor was quoted saying that he gave them his all. After being inspired by Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Aatmanirbhar Bharat campaign, the actor, as per his quotes in the press release, took up direction and worked on his very first web-series, Bhanwar. Bhanwar is a show that went on to become a part of Zee5's content repertoire.

Also Read: Karanvir Bohra Shares A Cute Picture With Baby; Teejay Sidhu Drops A Hilarious Comment

The latest addition to the list of Karanvir Bohra's serials, Bhanwar also saw him stepping into the shoes of a producer, which automatically made him responsible for aspects of the production process outside that of acting. That very venture made 2020 a year of great exposure for him. In 2020, the actor also got to work on his very own fashion label, pushing him into the entrepreneurial space and teaching him more than what he knew about the realm of brand management.

The final statements:

Also Read: Karanvir Bohra Shares Pic Of Pregnant Teejay Sidhu; Says 'cannot Wait'

In the final statements, he was quoted expressing his gratitude towards the almighty for making 2020 a fruitful year for him. The very last statement of the same had the actor hoping for a better 2021. In addition to a better year for him, he also wished for the provision of lucrative opportunities for people that belong to his fraternity and every other person out there.

Also Read: Karanvir Bohra Shares Video With Newborn Daughter, Says 'my Holy Trinity Is Complete'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.