Karanvir Bohra-Teejay Sidhu Blessed With A Baby Girl, Celebs Send Love To The Couple

Popular TV actor Karanvir Bohra recently became the father of a baby girl. The actor has been sharing pictures with his pregnant wife Teejay Sidhu on his social media handle and when the news about the arrival of their third baby broke, netizens rushed to Instagram to wish the family. Several TV celebrities took to Instagram and congratulated Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu. Take a look at Karanvir Bohra’s Instagram and see how they reacted to the news about the arrival of Karanvir Bohra’s baby.

TV celebs react to Teejay Sidhu and Karanvir Bohra’s third child

Karanvir Bohra and wife, Teejay Sidhu have been receiving ample amounts of wishes their way on the arrival of their third child. The actor took to his Instagram handle to announce this news and shared an adorable video clip of himself along with his three adorable girls. In the video, the actor can be seen holding her newly born baby in his arms while her two girls can be seen happily jumping on the arrival of their little sister.

As the actor was seen super happy in the video clip, he also wrote a caption in which he illustrated how thrilled he was to become a father of three little girls. In the caption, he stated how couldn't even imagine the bolt of happiness that was going through his veins. He continued how he couldn't help but believe that he was a father of three girls. He then thanked God for 'all the angels in his life' and promised to take good care of them.

As Karanvir Bohra shared this news, some of the most popular celebrity artists and friends with Karanvir and Teejay Sidhu such as Anita Hassanandani, Drashti Dhami, Shweta Tiwari, Ankita Lokhande wished the happy couple. They took to Instagram handle and shared how overwhelmed they were to hear about Teejay and Karanvir Bohra’s baby girl. Actor Ankita Lokhande congratulated the couple and stated how December babies were just the best and sent love and blessings to them.

Drashti Dhami and Anita Hassanadani sent wishes to the couple by dropping heart emojis in their comments and congratulating them for the baby. Other tv artists such as Arjun Bijlani, Mahi Vij, Jay Bhanushali, Srishty Rode, Sumi Kaul, Shruti Seth, Jenifer Winget and many others also congratulated the couple through Karanvir Bohra’s Instagram post. Have a look at how TV celebrities flooded the comment section with love and blessings.

Also Read Karanvir Bohra Shares A Cute Pic With Pregnant Wife Teejay Sidhu As His Quarantine Ends

Also Read Karanvir Bohra Celebrates Shruti Seth' Birthday, Says 'Had To Do Thodi Masti, Thoda Jaadu'

Also Read WATCH: Karanvir Bohra's Wife Shares Their 3rd Baby Girl's Glimpse In An 'aww-dorable' Clip

Also Read Karanvir Bohra And Teejay Sidhu Welcome Their Third Daughter; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.