Kareena-Abhishek Or Hrithik-Ameesha: Which Debut Pair Of 2000 Was Loved By Fans?

Many of our Bollywood stars have made their debut in the same film, portraying on-screen pairs. There are many who have been able to carve their niche in the film fraternity over the years, while some have failed to do the same. Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel and Abhishek Bachchan and Kareena Kapoor also started their Bollywood career and made their debut in the same year.

Hrithik Roshan and Abhishek Bachchan, the two popular faces of Bollywood have started their acting careers in the same year. Both the actors have had an impressive career in Bollywood, throughout these 20 years. Abhishek Bachchan had initiated his career in Bollywood with the debut film Refugee in the year 2000, along with Kareena Kapoor. Whereas Hrithik Roshan also started his career in the same year with actor Ameesha Patel in the debut movie Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai. Let’s look into some details about their film, to see whose on-screen chemistry was better in their 2000’s debut films.

Also read | Kareena Kapoor Or Rakul Preet: Who Slayed The Off-shoulder Balloon Sleeve Gown Better?

Kareena-Abhishek or Hrithik-Ameesha, whose chemistry is better on-screen?

Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel-

Hrithik Roshan, the actor has carved his niche in the industry with his acting prowess. He initiated his acting career with the debut movie Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai and has come a long way since. Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel kick-started their career in the film Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai in 2000. Hrithik played a double role in the film as characters, Rohit and Raj. Ameesha Patel was featured in the film as Sonia. This Rakesh Roshan's romantic film received huge appreciation and accolades for the performances of the leads. Later on, the duo, Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel also worked together in the film, Aap Mujhe Achche Lagne Lage.

Also read | Salman Khan With Rani Mukerji Or Kareena Kapoor: Which Pair Impressed The Fans?

The film was a smash hit and after his debut in this film, Hrithik rose to stardom. The story of the film was about a girl who finds out about the killer of her boyfriend after meeting his doppelganger. Surprisingly, this film also Hrithik Roshan's character name was Rohit and this was his second film with Ameesha Patel.

Kareena Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan-

Son of the megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan began his career with JP Dutta's 'Refugee’. Kareena Kapoor, who is known for her impeccable acting prowess, looked stunning paired opposite Abhishek in her debut film. Kareena and Abhishek played the role of Ahmed and Nazneen respectively in the romantic drama film.

Also read | Kareena Kapoor's Blockbuster Movies That Minted Over ₹100 Crores At The Box Office

The story of the film Refugee revolves around the life of an unknown Indian Muslim, who supports illegal refugees from India and Pakistan cross the border through the Great Kutch. Kareena Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan’s Refugee is based on Keki N Daruwalla’s short story Love Across the Salt Desert. The movie achieved a moderate response at the box office and flagged a way for the debutantes’ Bollywood career. Refugee also featured Jackie Shroff, Sunil Shetty and Anupam Kher in the pivotal roles. Abhishek Bachchan has also worked with Kareena Kapoor in other flicks including Sooraj Barjatya’s Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon in 2003 and Mani Ratnam’s Yuva in 2004.

Also read | Kareena Kapoor Or Sonakshi Sinha: Which Diva Shared A Better Chemistry With Salman Khan?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.