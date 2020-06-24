Kareena Kapoor's Blockbuster Movies That Minted Over ₹100 Crores At The Box Office

One of the most sought-after leading ladies of the Hindi film industry, Kareena Kapoor will complete 20 successful years in Bollywood on June 30, 2020. Kickstarting her acting career alongside Abhishek Bachchan with J.P. Dutta's romance-drama Refugee, the 'Poo' of Bollywood has starred in over 50 films throughout her illustrious career spanning two decades. Bebo has time and again proven that she is one of the most bankable actors of the tinsel town, who has given several blockbuster hit films that have entered the '₹100 Crore Club'. Thus, here's a list of some Kareena Kapoor's movies that have minted over ₹100 crores at the box office:

Good Newwz

2019's comedy-drama Good Newwz starred Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani alongside Kareena Kapoor in the lead roles. The Raj Mehta directorial revolves around two couples' tryst with in vitro fertilisation. The comedy-drama was not only a critical success but also grossed over ₹310 crores at the box office worldwide.

Veere Di Wedding

Rhea Kapoor's chick flick Veere Di Wedding which released in 2018 starred Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania in the lead roles. The story of this women-centric comedy-drama was directed by Shashanka Ghosh and co-produced by Ekta Kapoor and Nikhil Dwivedi along with Rhea. Veere Di Wedding became one of the highest-grossing films of that year as it earned over ₹130 crores at the box office.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan

The Kabir Khan directorial Bajrangi Bhaijaan starred Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead roles. The comedy-drama which released in 2015 received wide acclaim from critics and was also a commercial success. The film grossed over ₹320 crores at the box office and the second-highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time.

3 Idiots

The cult coming-of-age Bollywood film 3 Idiots which released in 2009 starred Amir Khan, R. Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Kareena Kapoor, Omi Vaidya and Boman Irani in the lead roles. The Rajkumar Hirani directorial focuses on the lives of three friends at an engineering college and their life struggles. The comedy-drama minted over ₹200 crores at the box office.

Bodyguard

The action-comedy romantic-drama Bodyguard is a Hindi remake of the Mollywood film by the same title. The Salman Khan-Kareena Kapoor starrer which released in 2011 is directed by Siddique. Bodyguard collected over ₹140 crores at the box office.

