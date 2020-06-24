Kareena Kapoor Or Rakul Preet: Who Slayed The Off-shoulder Balloon Sleeve Gown Better?

When we talk about fashion and style, Bollywood celebs rarely disappoint their fans. There are many Bollywood actors who are great at acing their fashion look with grace and elegance. Be it traditional or western, these divas never fail to turn heads along with frequently impressing the fashion police. Fashion divas often experiment with numerous designs to flaunt their look perfectly.

Not only colour gives out a brighter appeal to the look, but also the pattern and design. There are many divas who nailed the off-shoulder look when it comes to their sartorial choices. Fashion divas of Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Rakul Preet Singh have given major fashion goals to their fans to make off-shoulder and balloon sleeves look effortlessly stylish. Have a look at their recent fashion-faceoff.

Kareena Kapoor Khan or Rakul Preet Singh: Fashion Face-off

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of those B’Town divas who appear as a visual joy for their fans as she makes a solid style statement. Kareena opted for this dress while she was shooting for her dance reality and gave major fashion goals. She is wearing a peach high thigh-slit gown, which was not less than a red carpet look. Kareena Kapoor Khan’s outfits had a sweetheart plunging neckline and off-shoulder pattern. The dress was a perfect pick with puffy sleeves and accessorized with a statement snake neckpiece too. On the make-up front, she kept it very simple with kohl clad eyes and nude lips. Kareena Kapoor Khan rounded off her look with transparent heels and a middle-parted sleek hairstyle. Have a look here at Bebo in this super stylish off-shoulder look-

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh is another highly acclaimed actor who has received a lot of appreciation from the audience for her acting prowess and fashionable appearances. In this outfit, Rakul is wearing an off-shoulder balloon sleeves outfit. Rakul Preet Singh looks flawless in this nude peach color waist cut-out dress. Her outfit ended was an ankle-length flowy dress paired with transparent heels. Rakul Preet Singh’s sweetheart neckline dress was combined with big silver hoops and a ring in hand. The actor rounded off her look with middle-parted frizzy short hairstyle and nude hues in her makeup. Have a look at the beautiful actor in this balloon sleeves fashionable outfit.

