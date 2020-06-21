Salman Khan With Rani Mukerji Or Kareena Kapoor: Which Pair Impressed The Fans?

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Rani Mukerji, both the actors of Bollywood have impressed the viewers with their sizzling chemistry with Salman Khan on-screen. Both the actors have worked with Salman Khan in several films that were loved by the audiences. So, let's take a look at both the on-screen duos and also see that whose chemistry mesmerized and charmed the fans more.

Salman Khan- Kareena Kapoor Khan orSalman- Rani Mukerji: which on-screen was loved more?

Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor

The charming on-screen chemistry of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Salman Khan is one of the reasons that attract fans towards their films. Salman and Kareena Kapoor are one such on-screen jodi that has managed to set the box office records on fire and won the hearts of the fans. The duo, Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan were seen in many interesting movies that were acknowledged as super-hit at the box office. Fans have always loved their on-screen chemistry, and here are their two films that were the most popular ones.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan was Kareena Kapoor Khan and Salman Khan's Eid release for 2015. Kareena Kapoor Khan was in the lead role with Salman Khan in this Kabir Khan directorial. Bajrangi Bhaijaan was a huge commercial success at the box-office; it is the third highest-grossing Indian film and the second-highest-grossing Bollywood film with an amount of Rs 969 crores.

Bodyguard movie was another hit movie of Kareena Kapoor and Salman Khan together. The romantic-comedy featured Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead roles with extremely interesting drama. Upon release, the film was a blockbuster at the box-office and one of the most favorite films of the audience which earned an amount of Rs 234 crores at BO.

Salman Khan and Rani Mukerji

Salman Khan and Rani Mukerji have been on-screen together in a few Bollywood hits. In thr movie, Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye, Salman Khan and Rani Mukerji were seen in lead roles. Salman Khan and Rani Mukerji also featured in films like Hello Brother, Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, Baabul, Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega, and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Although the movies starring Salman Khan and Rani Mukerji may not have done that well at the box office, their on-screen Jodi was amazing. The lead pair's on-screen chemistry was widely appreciated by their fans in all their movies. Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye was one of their rom-com films that earned a net gross of Rs. 6,69,50,000 at the box office.

