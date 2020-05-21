Making Of Kareena Kapoor Khan's Foot-tapping Number 'Fevicol Se' From 'Dabangg 2'; See

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Salman Khan starrer Fevicol Se is an item number from Salman's action drama blockbuster, Dabangg 2. The song is crooned by Wajid and Mamta Sharma with the backup vocals by Keerthi Sagathia. Check out the making of Kareena Kapoor Khan's dance track Fevicol Se.

Making of Fevicol Se featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Salman Khan:

Released in the year 2013, Sajid-Wajid's delivery has more than 170 million views on YouTube. The song was reportedly shot at Kamalistan Studios in Mumbai. Reports say that the entire studio was rented for the film, including the time of shooting the qawwali song Fevicol Se, under neon lights.

Fevicol Se was choreographed as a dance number and was also considered as an equivalent to Munni Badnaam Hui from the prequel. The song label also released the making of the iconic track.

In the making video, Salman Khan stated that the song was picturised on Kareena Kapoor Khan itself. The song is choreographed by Farah Khan, who shared that Kareena Kapoor has never performed on such songs. Talking about Kareena Kapoor Khan's experience while shooting the song, she revealed that she had never done such movements for any of her past movies or songs. The entire song cast is spotted having an amazing time on the sets of Fevicol Se.

Farah Khan also expressed that she felt pressure while delivering the superhit song. The foot-tapping and much-loved number also features Arbaaz Khan, among others. Take a look at the making of Fevicol Se.

About Dabangg 2

Dabangg 2 is the second installment from Sakmab Khan's action and comedy-drama franchise Dabangg. The film is directed by Arbaaz Khan and it is his directorial debut. Co-produced by Malaika Arora, the Salman Khan starrer is a story set in Kanpur.

It stars Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan, Mahie Gill and Vinod Khanna reprising their roles from Dabangg, with Prakash Raj playing the antagonist. Dabangg 2 released on December 21, 2012. The third film in the franchise, Dabangg 3, released in December 2019.

