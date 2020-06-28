Salman Khan With Sonakshi Sinha Or Ayesha Takia: Whose On-screen Chemistry Was Much-loved?

Every year, Bollywood sees the release of various movies belonging to different genres and eras. While some successfully impress fans, the others fail to perform at the box office. Sonakshi Sinha and Ayesha Takia are two promising actors who have been lauded by fans for their acting skills. Both the actors have shared screen space with the superstar of Bollywood, Salman Khan. Here’s taking a look at whose chemistry was much loved by their fans.

Sonakshi Sinha & Salman Khan

Sonakshi Sinha and Salman Khan collaborated with each other for the Dabangg film series which is one of the hit Indian film series of all the time. The franchise has so far released three hit installments. Sonakshi Sinha has essayed the role of Rajjo, the wife of a Dabangg police officer Chulbul Pandey.

The plot of the series revolves around the life of Chulbul Panday who is known for his unique ways of dealing with every issue. The film series has a good dose of action, romance and drama for the viewers. Sonakshi Sinha and Salman Khan’s sizzling chemistry was much loved by fans and critics alike.

Ayesha Takia & Salman Khan

Ayesha Takia and Salman Khan shared screen space with each other in the 2019 action-thriller film Wanted. Helmed by Prabhu Deva, the film is an official remake of the Telugu movie Pokiri, which was also remade in Tamil with the same name. Along with Ayesha Takia and Salman Khan, the movie also stars Prakash Raj, Mahesh Manjrekar and Vinod Khanna in pivotal roles.

The plot of the movie revolves around the life of a ruthless gangster who kills for money. Wanted unveils how he falls in love with a middle-class girl, Janhvi, who does not approve of his work and wants him to change. However, later she discovers that he is actually an undercover cop who is trying to eradicate criminals in his own unique way.

After Wanted to be released it went to received positive reception from Salman Khan. The quirky chemistry between Ayesha Takia & Salman was a treat to watch for the fans. Wanted also became a massive commercial success of the year. A standalone sequel titled to be ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ is under production, which is also directed by Prabhu Deva.

