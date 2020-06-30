Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares A Beautiful Message As 'Refugee' Completes 20 Years; Read

Kareena Kapoor Khan completes 20 years aka two decades in Bollywood on June 30, i.e. today. The actor, on the occasion of her coming so far in Bollywood, shared a picture of her first shot from her debut film Refugee that completed 20 years today.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena shared her first shot from her debut movie. One can notice the strands of hair falling on her face as she gives an intense look in this still. Along with the picture, Kareena also penned a sweet for her debut film and how she’s spent 20 years in the movie business.

She wrote saying that her first shot was at 4 am and when she woke up this morning at 4 she looked in the mirror and said to herself, “This was the best decision I could have ever taken”. She also went on to write, “20 years of hard work, dedication, and self-confidence...”

Bebo also went on to thank all the people who helped her. She wrote, “I am extremely grateful to all my fans for all your love, support, and strength... Thank you #JPDutta for my life in the movies... @bachchan for being the sweetest co-star... and every single person involved in this film. Want to go back in time... #20YearsAndNotGivingUp.” Check out the post below.

About the film

Released on June 30, 2000, Refugee stars Abhishek Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty and Kareena Kapoor in lead roles. Helmed by J.P. Dutta, the movie revolves around a young man who smuggles illegal weapons and people back and forth across the borders between India and Pakistan falls in love with a young woman whose family he helped. The movie received was loved by fans and movie buffs because of the acting skills and storyline.

Kareena completes 20 years in the movie business

Along with marking 20 years for the film Refugee, she also completed two decades in the movie business. She has been a part of several blockbuster movies such as Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Jab We Met, Udta Punjab, 3 Idiots, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and many more. Fans also took to the micro-blogging site to trend the hashtag #20YearsOfKareena. Take a look at some of the tweets.

#KareenaKapoor experienced the Golden era of Bollywood, went against all norms by marrying a divorced man with previous kids, got married at the peak of her career, had a son on her terms & time frame, worked straight after & she is still on top of her game!👸#20yearsOfKareena pic.twitter.com/35jSpI5iL6 — KareenaKapoorMemes (@BeboKapoorMemes) June 29, 2020

Words can't describe my love for Kareena Kapoor Khan.She is the best "The Queen".From Refugee to Angrezi Medium what an amazing jaurney.Eagerly waiting for all her upcoming projects.May she finds only the best,wishing her all happiness..❤#20YearsOfKareena#KareenaKapoorKhan pic.twitter.com/UjKvs4CbIZ — Olee Bharali (@OBharali) June 29, 2020

