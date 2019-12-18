Kareena Kapoor Khan's Best Love Songs That Are Much-loved By Fans, Know Here

Kareena Kapoor Khan is the glamour girl of Bollywood. She is a true fashionista and a major Bollywood trendsetter. Kareena has lived up to her family legacy and has proved her mettle as an actor, time and again. Bebo is considered to be one of the A-listed actors in Bollywood, even today. The graph of her career has only gone up and touched the sky. Along with being a great actor, Kareena is also well known for her beautiful love songs. Read ahead to know about the best love songs of Kareena Kapoor Khan-

Kareena Kapoor Khan's best love songs

Bhage Re Man

Bhage Re Man is from the movie Chameli (2003). The song is sung by Sunidhi Chauhan. It features Kareena Kapoor Khan and Rahul Bose.

It’s Rocking

It’s Rocking is from the movie Kya Love Story Hai (2007). The song is sung by Alisha Chinoy. It features Kareena Kapoor Khan in a dance item.

Tum Se Hi

Tum Se Hi is from the movie Jab We Met (2007). The song is sung by Mohit Chauhan. It features Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor.

Dil Haara

Dil Haara is from the movie Tashan (2008). The song is sung by Sukhwinder Singh. It features Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan.

Falak Tak

Falak Tak is from the movie Tashan (2008). The song is sung by Udit Narayan and Mahalaxmi Iyer. It features Kareena Kapoor Khan and Akshay Kumar.

Shukran Allah

Shukran Allah is from the movie Kurbaan (2009). The song is sung by Salim-Sulaiman, Sonu Nigam, Shreya Ghoshal, and Salim Sadruddin Merchant. It features Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan.

Kyun

Kyun is from the movie Kambakkht Ishq (2009). The song is sung by Shreya Ghoshal & Shaan. It features Kareena Kapoor Khan and Akshay Kumar.

Raabta (Kehte Hai Khuda)

Raabta (Kehte Hai Khuda) is from the movie Agent Vinod (2012). The song is sung by Hamsika, Arijit Singh, and Joi. It features Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan.

Kuch Toh Hua Hai

Kuch Toh Hua Hai is from the movie Singham Returns (2014). The song is sung by Ankit Tiwari and Tulsi Kumar. It features Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ajay Devgn.

Teri Meri Kahaani

Teri Meri Kahaani is from the movie Gabbar Is Back (2015). The song is sung by Arijit Singh and Palak Muchal. It features Kareena Kapoor Khan and Akshay Kumar.

Aa Jao Naa

Aa Jao Naa is from the movie Veere Di Wedding (2018). The song is sung by Arijit Singh & Shashwat Sachdev. It features Kareena Kapoor and Sameet Vyas.

